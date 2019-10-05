PKL 2019, Match 122: UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Will the Yoddhas from UP win their battle against table-toppers Dabang Delhi?

UP Yoddha are just a win away from entering the playoffs and to do so, they will have to overcome a stiff challenge from the table-toppers Dabang Delhi in the 122nd match of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Playing their first game as part of their home leg, the Yoddha have momentum on their side and with seven wins from their last eight games, and the home side will be keen on cementing their spot in the playoffs.

Shrikant Jadhav has been their star raider and has 117 points so far, but what stands out is his 77% not-out rate, which will be crucial for the side. Other raiders like Surender Gill and Rishank Devadiga have also stepped up and their contribution will be important to keep Delhi's threat at bay.

UP’s defence, led by captain Nitesh Kumar, has looked impressive so far. They have an average of 10.67 tackle points and are the third most efficient team in terms of this average. Right corner Sumit, covers Amit and Ashu Singh will have a huge role to play against Delhi’s Naveen Kumar, who is one of the most lethal raiders this season.

UP Yoddha Form Guide: W W L W W

Dabang Delhi look very comfortable and are on top of the points table with 82 points in their kitty. However, they will have a few issues to address ahead of the knockouts.

Defenders Joginder Narwal and Vishal Mane have not had a good season and will need to up their game against the in-form Yoddha raiders. Naveen Kumar has continued to pile up points on the raiding front, but the defence unit will need to be at the top of its game.

As far as the raiders are concerned, Chandran Ranjit and Vijay have done well to support Naveen but given that the UP defenders have had a decent season, they could be expected to trouble the Delhi raiders.

Dabang Delhi Form Guide: L W W D W

Predicted Starting 7

UP Yoddha: Shrikant Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga, Surender Gill, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar (C), Amit, Ashu Singh.

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar/Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit, Anil Kumar, Vishal Mane, Vijay, Joginder Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal.

Match Prediction

A victory for UP Yoddha will be looking to assure themselves of a place in the playoffs with a win in their first game at home. Delhi, on the other hand, are at the top of the pile and could be expected to bench a few star players for this clash.

Dabang Delhi could be expected to beat UP Yoddha.

Where and when to watch

Date: Saturday, 5th October 2019

Start time: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda

