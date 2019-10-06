PKL 2019, Match 125: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Can UP's attack come good against Pune's sturdy defence?

Hosts UP Yoddha will be keen on picking up the second win of their home leg when they host the Puneri Paltan in the 125th fixture of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

The second half of the season is what has differentiated these two teams as in the last 10 games, UP have won nine games whereas Pune have won only three encounters. UP, in particular, cruised to victory in their last match and scored as many as 50 points which assured them of a win, and more importantly booked a spot in the playoffs.

Monu Goyat returned to action in style with a brilliant Super 10 while Shrikant Jadhav also kept up his consistency. With Surender Gill also in good form, UP’s attack looks well settled ahead of the playoffs.

Captain Nitesh Kumar, who is the pillar of this defensive unit has 57 points this season, which includes four High 5s. Left corner Sumit has also picked up five high 5s and will be keen to make an impact yet again.

UP Yoddha Form Guide: W W W L W

Puneri Paltan will be playing their final match of the season and will be looking to finish a rather disappointing season on a high. Girish Ernak’s lacklustre form, along with Nitin Tomar’s injury dented their campaign.

However, Manjeet and Pankaj Mohite have done well to lead the way on the raiding front and they have a combined total of 256 points along with six Super 10s. Emad Sedaghantnia and Sushant Sail have also been very good as support raiders and could be expected to start.

On the defensive front, all-rounders Amit Kumar and Balasaheb Jadhav have looked decent while captain Surjeet Singh has 60 points so far, but he will be hoping to finish off with a commanding performance.

Puneri Paltan Form Guide: W L L W D

Predicted Starting 7

UP Yoddha: Shrikant Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Surender Gill, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar (C), Amit, Ashu Singh

Puneri Paltan: Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Surjeet Singh (C), Sushant Sail, Balasaheb Jadhav, Sagar Krishna, Amit Kumar.

Match Prediction

UP Yoddha’s defensive unit will need to put up a good show as Pune's raiding unit will be led by Nitin Tomar and Manjeet, both of who will be given a free license to take the attack to the opposition with nothing to lose.

The Yoddha raiding unit, on the other hand, has been bolstered by the return of Monu Goyat, and he could be expected to put up a show tonight.

UP Yoddha could be expected to beat the Puneri Paltan in this game.

Where and when to watch

Date: Sunday, 6th October 2019

Start time: 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda

