Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 75: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba - Predicting each team's playing 7

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 15 // 05 Sep 2019, 00:01 IST

Abhishek Singh will be key to U Mumba's success

The penultimate day of Pro Kabaddi 2019's Bengaluru leg will witness a clash between the two Maharashtrian franchises of the league, U Mumba and Puneri Paltan.

Previously, U Mumba defeated Puneri Paltan in the earlier clash of these two teams and hence, one can expect Surjeet Singh's men to try and avenge that loss and in the process make a move up the points table.

In terms of head to head records, U Mumba and Puneri Paltan have faced off in 15 PKL matches with the season two champions leading the head-to-head record 9-5. Additionally, U Mumba's current form is superior to Puneri Paltan's form as the former have won three of their last five games in comparison to Pune's two wins.

Currently, Fazel Atrachali's men are at the 6th position on the team standings while Puneri Paltan are only one place above rock-bottom. In case U Mumba win this match, they will move to the 5th position, overtaking the Jaipur Pink Panthers. If Pune win, they can go as high as the 8th position, depending on the margin of victory.

Here's how the two teams may line up for this Maharashtra derby.

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan's defence needs to bring its 'A' game to the table

Key Players - Surjeet Singh, Pankaj Mohite and Balasaheb Jadhav

Surjeet Singh, the captain of the team will look to bring in Pankaj Mohite in the starting seven to support Nitin Tomar and Manjeet in the raiding department. Mohite has done well for the team playing as a substitute.

In the defence, Surjeet will expect the likes of Balasaheb Jadhav, Sagar Krishna and Shubham Shinde to support him.

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh returned to form with a Super 10 against Jaipur Pink Panthers

Key Players - Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh and Arjun Deshwal

Fazel Atrachali may not alter his playing seven and retain the trio of Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal and Athul MS in the raiding attack.

In the defence, Surinder Singh and Harendra Kumar will hold the cover positions with Sandeep Narwal and Atrachali being the corners.

Predicted Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan : Surjeet Singh (C), Nitin Tomar, Manjeet, Shubham Shinde, Balasaheb Jadhav, Pankaj Mohite, Sagar Krishna.

U Mumba : Fazel Atrachali (C), Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Sandeep Narwal, Athul MS, Harendra Kumar, Surinder Singh