PKL 2019: Mother Khazani Public School and Mount Litera Zee School to face off in the final of KBD Juniors Season 3

Mount Litera Zee school had won the KBD Juniors in Patna

What's the story?

While the big names of the kabaddi world will square off in the final of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the upcoming stars and the future generation of kabaddi too will be in action at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

Following the PKL 7, the finale of KBD Juniors season 3 will be held tonight, as Mother Khazani Public School, Delhi and Mount Litera Zee School, Patna will lock horns for the title.

The background

After the success of the Pro Kabaddi League, the KBD Juniors was conceptionalised, a tournament where kabaddi teams comprising of youngsters representing nationwide schools battle against each other to establish supremacy in the sport. In this tournament, each city crowns it KBD Juniors champion through a local tournament before the youngsters participate at the national level.

The heart of the matter

Zone B Champions - Mount Litera Zee School are just one win away from becoming the #KBDJuniors National Champions, but Mother Khazani Public school stands in their way!



Who'll win the finale? Find out tonight:

⏲️: 9 PM onwards

📺: Star Sports and Hotstar pic.twitter.com/COirY3DETd — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 19, 2019

The KBD Juniors Season 3 finals will see the Delhi leg champions Mother Khazani Public School clashing against the Patna leg champions Mount Litera Zee School in an exciting competition. The youngsters will be in with a chance to showcase their talent on the grand stage, as the match will be telecast on Star Sports after the culmination of the PKL 2019 final between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi K.C.

This platform has helped a lot of future stars to launch their career in kabaddi. With younger talents like Naveen Kumar making their mark in the tournament this year, expect these upcoming performers to soon join the top league.

The match between Mother Khazani Public School and Mount Litera Zee School will air live at 9 PM on Star Sports and Hotstar. It will be exciting to see which school wins the coveted championship of KBD Juniors this season.

Which team do you think will win KBD Juniors Season 3? Share your views in the comments box.