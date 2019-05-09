×
PKL 2019 : Predicting Tamil Thalaivas' starting seven for the initial matches

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
219   //    09 May 2019, 07:14 IST

Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur will play for the same franchise in VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 7
Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur will play for the same franchise in VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 7

Tamil Thalaivas were amongst the four new franchises who joined the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League in the fifth season. They represented the city of Chennai, which is famous for its Kabaddi culture. However, the Thalaivas have had two disastrous seasons in the league, as they took the last position in both the editions.

They disappointed their fans with their team performances on the mat. Though they had several experienced players in the squad, Thalaivas could not take the maximum advantage of their experience. The Tamil team management had prepared a fantastic strategy heading into this year's auction. They signed big stars like Rahul Chaudhari and Mohit Chillar in the auction to bolster the line-up.

Also Read - Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction : Full list of players bought by Tamil Thalaivas

Here's what their starting seven could be for the initial matches of the seventh season of PKL -

Left Corner - Manjeet Chillar

Manjeet Chillar is one of the few Kabaddi players who can play well at any position on the mat. Known to be a prominent all-rounder, Manjeet has focused more on his defensive skills of late and has transformed into a defender who raids occasionally. He is a PKL veteran and has experience of playing in 6 PKL seasons.

Chillar started off his career as a Bengaluru Bulls player before he moved to Puneri Paltan in season 3. After donning the Pune jersey for 2 seasons, Jaipur picked up this mighty all-rounder in the auction. But he was released due to his fitness which led the Tamil Thalaivas to sign him next.

Also Read - Pro Kabaddi League: Top 5 All rounders of all time

The 2015 Arjuna Award winner collected 59 points for Thalaivas last year and thus, he was retained by the team. The Chennai franchise will expect Chillar to perform better this season while guarding the team's left corner.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Pro Kabaddi 2019 news, updates, schedule and live scores.



Pro Kabaddi 2019 Tamil Thalaivas Rahul Chaudhari Mohit Chillar Pro Kabaddi 2019 Teams
