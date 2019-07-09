PKL 2019 : Top 3 players to look out from Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sandeep Dhull and Sunil Siddhagavali will lead the defense of Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 7

The champions of the maiden edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Jaipur Pink Panthers have reshuffled their entire squad for the upcoming season. They have let go big names like Mohit Chhillar, and have entrusted the responsibilities to the younger shoulders.

The Abhishek Bachchan owned franchise retained their star all-rounders Deepak Niwas Hooda and Nitin Rawal besides defenders Sunil Siddhagavali and Sandeep Dhull, ahead of the season and the team management went for younger stars in the auction.

The Pink Panthers purchased the services of lesser-known players Sachin Narwal, Guman Singh, Lokesh Kaushik, Karamvir, Sushil Gulia and Ajinkya Pawar. They also recruited two foreign stars, Dong Gyu Kim and Malinda Chaturanga.

Shifting our focus to the team’s experienced players now, Jaipur bought Nilesh Salunkhe, Deepak Narwal and Amit Hooda in the auction. The Pink Panthers have assembled a strong squad for season seven and here are the 3 Jaipur players to watch out for -

#3 Nilesh Salunkhe

Nilesh Salunkhe played for Telugu Titans last year

Seasoned campaigner, Nilesh Salunkhe found himself a new home when he joined the Jaipur Pink Panthers ahead of the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi. Salunkhe has a ton of PKL experience under his belt, having played 62 matches in the league already.

The running hand-touch specialist played the role of the second raider to perfection for Telugu Titans last season. Jaipur Pink Panthers would hope that Nilesh maintains his consistency this year as well and supports the likes of Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal and Deepak Narwal.

Salunkhe has even scored 4 Super 10's in his career, which shows that he has the potential to step up and deliver the goods when his team is in trouble.

