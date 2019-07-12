PKL 2019 : Top 3 players to look out from UP Yoddha

Vinay Chhabria
12 Jul 2019, 17:43 IST

Rishank Devadiga will continue playing for UP Yoddha in PKL 2019

Uttar Pradesh has produced a lot of kabaddi stars for the nation, with the names of Rahul Chaudhari and Nitin Tomar topping the list. However, the state had to wait for four seasons to get its own Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise. GMR Leagues Private Limited, the owners of the UP Yoddha, have done a commendable job by assembling a formidable team as well as a good coaching staff.

In both the seasons that they have played, UP Yoddha have qualified for the play-offs. They had scripted one of the most memorable comebacks in the sixth edition of the league when they almost reached the final despite languishing at the bottom of the points table for a long time.

UP Yoddha have recruited some big stars like Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav and Mohsen Maghsoudlou, besides buying back Rishank Devadiga in the auction ahead of the seventh edition of PKL. Here are the top 3 UP Yoddha players to look out for -

#3 Nitesh Kumar

Nitesh Kumar took 100 tackle points while playing in the right corner of U.P. Yoddha last year

Right corner defender, Nitesh Kumar , was picked up by the UP Yoddha from the pool of 'New Young Players' in season 5. Though the team management would have backed Kumar to perform well, never would they have ever expected him to hit century of tackle points in his second PKL season. Nitesh came into spotlight during the Future Kabaddi Heroes programme, before the Lucknow-based franchise snapped him up.

The ankle hold specialist took 8 High 5s in the previous season. He had played an instrumental role in UP Yoddha's comeback, which is why he may be assigned the reins of the team's defense this year. The Yoddhas have an inexperienced defense this year, but one can back Nitesh Kumar to deliver the goods once again.

