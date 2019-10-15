PKL 2019: Top 3 teams with the highest number of tackle points in the league stage

Puneri Paltan's defense stood out

Season 7 of Pro Kabaddi League has reached its knockout stages. At the end of the league stage, six teams qualified for the playoffs.

Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengal Warriors earned a direct ticket to the semi-finals by virtue of finishing as the top two teams in the group stages. Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba won the eliminators and will join Delhi and Bengal in the semi-finals.

Defense is an important aspect in the game of kabaddi. Although raiders can earn points in a heap, without a watertight defense in place, teams usually suffer from inconsistency and become vulnerable.

On that note, here are the top 3 teams with the highest number of tackle points in the league stage.

#3 Jaipur Pink Panthers - 240 Points

Jaipur Pink Panthers enjoyed a good start to the tournament

Jaipur Pink Panthers started this season on a good note. The inaugural-edition champions dominated teams with their effective performances and remained at the top of the table for a while at the start of this season.

However, apart from Deepak Niwas Hooda, none of the other raiders in the Jaipur team were able to remain consistent on the mat. Hence, the team lost a few important games as the season progressed.

The defensive unit of Jaipur Pink Panthers tried their best to bring the team back on track with its impressive performances. Led by the talented left-corner Sandeep Kumar Dhull and the experienced Amit Hooda, the Jaipur-based franchise proved to be one of the best defensive units in the competition.

Although Jaipur will take back the defensive performance as one of the positives from this edition, they will consider the lack of depth in the raiding unit as the main reason for finishing in the bottom half of the table.

Advertisement

Major Contributors (Tackle Points):

Sandeep Kumar Dhull - 73

Amit Hooda - 44

1 / 2 NEXT