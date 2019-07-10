PKL 2019: Top 5 all-rounders to watch out for

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 72 // 10 Jul 2019, 19:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sandeep Narwal will play a key role for U Mumba

In the sport of kabaddi, a team's campaign depends on two main factors - the raiding unit and the defensive unit. However, in the history of the PKL, there have been some special players in the sport's history have had their hand in both departments. These players have provided the right amount of balance to the team and have earned a status as one of the leading all-rounders from the competition.

A plethora of all-rounders have established themselves as Pro Kabaddi legends. Players like Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh, Rajesh Narwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda and Rakesh Kumar are some of the best examples of a quality all-rounder.

Ahead of the seventh edition of PKL, the auctions saw the teams splurge heavy on the services of all-rounders and a number of experienced stars will be in focus as the season commences on 20th July.

Here are five all-rounders to watch out for from Pro Kabaddi League 2019.

#5 Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh - Bengal Warriors

Our first purchase @ProKabaddi

Season VII Auction 🔨🔨



Iranian All-Rounder 💪💪💪Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh for Rs. 77.75 Lakhs.



How Mighty is that? 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/TtXj9IyhgO — Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) April 8, 2019

Bengal Warriors grabbed the headlines by signing Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh in the auction for a whopping amount of ₹ 77.75 lakh. Nabibakhsh, who is yet to make his PKL debut, was the costliest purchase of Bengal Warriors in the season seven auction.

The Kolkata-based franchise now have two absolute beasts in their squad as Esmaeil will join forces with Maninder Singh in PKL 2019. Nabibakhsh played a crucial role in his team’s journey to the final of Kabaddi Masters, 2018 and will hold the key for the Warriors.

1 / 5 NEXT