Pro Kabaddi 2019: Top 5 defenders from the Mumbai leg

U Mumba defense put up solid defensive performance from their home leg.

Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2019 action is currently underway at the Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna. Prior to Patna Pirates' home leg, U Mumba hosted the action from 27th July to 2nd August 2019 at Dome @NSCI, SVP stadium.

Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli was the chief guest on the first day of Mumbai leg as U Mumba started their home leg with a win in the 'Great Maharashtrian Derby' against the Puneri Paltan (33-23).

U Mumba suffered two consecutive losses against the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls (26-30) and UP Yoddha (23-27) that dented their campaign. However, they found their lost rhythm to win their last home leg match against the Gujarat Fortunegiants (32-20).

Talking about the offensive front, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Naveen Kumar, and Maninder Singh were the most successful raiders of the Mumbai leg with 20 raid points to their names.

Surinder Singh picked up 15 tackle points from 4 games and became the most successful defender of the Mumbai leg. He bagged the 'Ultra-tech number one player of the home team' award for his fine show on the defensive front.

On that note, here is a look at the top 5 defenders from the Mumbai Leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

#5 Sumit (UP Yoddha)

Sumit picked up the maiden High 5 of his PKL career.

The young and talented corner defender Sumit got an opportunity in the UP Yoddha playing seven and he did not let down the expectations of team management.

He notched up 8 tackle points from two matches at Mumbai. In the match against hosts U Mumba, Sumit picked up a High 5, which was the maiden High 5 of his career. He successfully picked up 6 tackle points from a total of 7 tackles.

UP Yoddha beat the hosts 27-23, riding on Sumit's fantastic defensive display. Sumit tackled the Mumba raiders with his ankle holds. He picked two tackle points against the Telugu Titans as the match finished on a 20-20 tie.

