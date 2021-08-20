PKL 2021: Dabang Delhi retain 3 players for Season 8

Pro Kabaddi League outfit Dabang Delhi have retained two raiders and an all-rounder for PKL Season 8.

Raiders Naveen Kumar and Neeraj Narwal will represent the Delhi outfit for another season. Naveen made his PKL debut during the sixth edition of the league, where he earned 177 points from 22 matches. Last season, the Indian raider earned 303 points from 23 matches, including a not-out percentage of 85.16%. His best haul of 19 points in a single match came during the previous edition of the PKL.

Neeraj Narwal, on the other hand, made his PKL debut last season. He earned 12 points in four matches, including 11 in a single game. Narwal was a standout player only once last season but the Delhi-based team has put its faith in him for the upcoming PKL season.

All-rounder Vijay Malik is the club's third & final retention for Season 8. He represented the Patna Pirates during PKL 5 & 6 before moving to Dabang Delhi ahead of PKL Season 7. Vijay earned 64 and 73 points from 19 and 21 matches in Seasons 5 and 6 respectively.

The Indian will play a key role for Dabang Delhi as he can fetch points from both raids and tackles. He is a player to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Dabang Delhi finished atop the points table last season

The Delhi-based club finished first last season with 85 points against their name, having won 15 out of the 22 league phase matches. They lost four matches and drew three.

Dabang Delhi defeated the Bengaluru Bulls in their semi-final fixture to progress to the summit clash of the event, where they squared off against the Bengal Warriors. Delhi lost 34-39 to the Warriors and finished as the runner ups in PKL 2019.

The club will look to forget their PKL 2019 loss and take home the silverware in the upcoming season.

