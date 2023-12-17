PKL 2023, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details

Patna Pirates will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 27th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will be hosting this encounter on Sunday (December 17).

After a perfect start, three-time champions Patna Pirates tasted disappointing defeats in their previous two outings.

Following a 42-40 defeat against the U Mumba, the Neeraj Narwal-led side have slipped to seventh place in the points table with 11 points, winning two of their four games so far.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, have failed to play as a combined unit as they have won just once in their previous four games so far.

The defending champions suffered a close 32-30 loss against the home team Bengaluru Bulls in their previous game, and they are currently languishing at the bottom half of the points table with only 10 points from four games.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 27th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 17, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2023

Patna Pirates (PAT): L L W W

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): L W L L

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Player Squads

Patna Pirates (PAT): Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Sachin, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Ranjit Naik, Anuj Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Zheng-Wei Chen, Neeraj Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Krishan, Manish, Naveen Sharma, Abinand Subhash, Sanjay, Deepak Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekar, Rohit, Daniel Odhiambo, Ankit.

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Navneet, Devank, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik, Sunil Kumar, Sumit, Ankush, Lavish, Sahul Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Ashish, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Expected Playing 7

Patna Pirates (PAT): Neeraj Kumar (c), Sachin Tanwar, Krishan Dhull, Sajin Chandrasekar, Sudhakar M, Manjeet and Ankit

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar (c), V Ajith Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Shaul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri and Rahul Chaudhari

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Prediction

Sachin Tanwar was the lone warrior for the team against the U Mumba, as the raider notched up 12 raid points in the game. However, he failed to receive any support from the other players as the team lost the game by the barest of margins.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, are yet to find their perfect combination. The defending champions look completely lost at the moment, as they need to find ways to make a strong comeback in the tournament.

Prediction: Patna Pirates are expected to win the match.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda