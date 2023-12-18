PKL 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details

Puneri Paltan is all set to go face-to-face against the Dabang Delhi KC in the 30th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will be hosting this game on Monday, December 18.

After a disappointing start to their home leg, the Puneri Paltan returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed the table-topping Bengal Warriors 49-19 in their previous outing.

The home team will be eyeing a top spot in the points table as they are currently placed third with 16 points, having lost just once of their four games so far.

Dabang Delhi KC, on the other hand, also impressed everyone with their all-round performance as they secured a comfortable 51-40 win over the Telugu Titans in their previous game.

With two wins and as many losses, the Naveen Kumar-led side is currently ninth in the points table with 11 points from four games.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC, 30th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 18, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide in PKL 2023

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W L W W

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): W L W L

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Player Squads

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Aditya Shinde, Nitin R, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Singh, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattatray Adhavade, Ishwar, Hardeep, Vahid RezaEimehr, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Ahmed Enamdar, Aslam Inamdar.

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Suraj Panwar, Manu, Sunil, Vishal Bhardwaj, Balashaeb Jadhav, Nitin Chandel, Vijay, Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Felix Li, Mohit, Akash Prasher, Rahul Kumar, Yuvraj Pandeya

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Expected Playing 7

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aslam Inamdar (c), Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar (c), Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Ashish, Mohit, Yogesh, and Himmat Antil

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Prediction

The home team, Puneri Paltan, will start the game as clear favorites after their dominating victory over the table-toppers. All eyes will be on the raiding duo of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat once again as they look to expose the defense of Dabang Delhi KC.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, will be hoping that their star raiders, Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik, have a great day on the mat once again. However, the raiders will be hoping for some more support from their defensive unit.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan are expected to win the match.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda