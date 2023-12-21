PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details

Tamil Thalaivas will square off against Patna Pirates in the 34th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai will play host to this encounter on Friday, December 22.

Tamil Thalaivas have failed to perform consistently in the tournament so far. The team suffered a humiliating 46-33 defeat against U Mumba in their previous outing.

Narender Hoshiyar was the star performer for the team, as the raider registered a super 10 in the game. However, the team will be looking to get back to winning ways. They are currently 11th in the points table with 10 points from four games.

After a perfect start, the Patna Pirates have now lost three consecutive games, including a 29-28 loss against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous outing.

The three-time champions, led by Neeraj Kumar, will hope to end their losing streak and return to winning ways. They are currently placed ninth in the points table with 12 points from five games.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, 34th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 22, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2023

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L W L W

Patna Pirates (PAT): L L L W W

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Player Squads

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu Narwal, Narendra Kandola, Himanshu Singh, K. Selvamani, Vishal Chahal, Nitin Singh, Jatin Fogat, M. Lakshman, Sathish Kannan, Sagar Rathi, Himanshu Yadav, M. Abhishek, Sahil Gulia, Mohit Jakhar, Ashish Malik, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak Kharb, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ritik

Patna Pirates (PAT): Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Sachin, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Ranjit Naik, Anuj Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Zheng-Wei Chen, Neeraj Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Krishan, Manish, Naveen Sharma, Abinand Subhash, Sanjay, Deepak Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekar, Rohit, Daniel Odhiambo, Ankit.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Expected Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Sagar (c), Narender Hoshiyar, Ajinkya Pawar, M. Abishek, Nitin Singh, Sahil Gulia and Mohit

Patna Pirates (PAT): Neeraj Kumar (c), Sachin Tanwar, Krishan Dhull, Sajin Chandrasekar, Sudhakar M, Sandeep Kumar and Ankit

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Match Prediction

Despite three consecutive losses, three-time champion Patna Pirates will start the game as slight favourites. Sachin Tanwar has been a consistent performer for the team so far, but he needs more support from their defensive unit in upcoming matches.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have failed to play as a combined unit so far. Narender Hoshiyar has been in charge of the raiding unit, but he needs Ajinkya Pawar and the other raiders to step up as the team gears up for their first home game of the season.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win the match.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Tamil Thalaivas Patna Pirates 0 votes