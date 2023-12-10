PKL 2023: Which team is Pankaj Mohite playing for in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10?

Pankaj Mohite, the young and talented raider, is currently playing for Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. This is his fourth consecutive season for the Paltans in a row.

He joined Puneri Paltan back in 2019, and since then, Mohite has been a reliable player for them. When Mohite first played with Puneri Paltan, it wasn't an easy season for the team as they only won seven out of 22 matches. They finished at the 10th spot in the points table.

Despite the challenges, Mohite stood out for the Paltans. Coach Anup Kumar noticed his potential, and when given the chance, Mohite proved himself by scoring an impressive 113 points from 16 matches. At just 20 years of age, he showed the world what he was capable of.

Pankaj Mohite ended up being the second-best raider for the Paltans and since then become a key player for them. He played the role of supporting raider of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat in PKL 2022.

Mohite made a name for himself as a potent raider, finishing the season with a solid 60 raid points and a strike rate of over 47%. He played a crucial role in them reaching the finals.

Pankaj Mohite: All you need to know about the Puneri Paltan raider

Pankaj Mohite, who was raised in Mumbai, started his kabaddi journey at the Maharshi Dayanand College. He slowly started with domestic tournaments and represented teams like Dena Bank and Air India.

He has also represented Maharashtra in the Senior National Kabaddi Championships and became the seventh-highest raid point scorer in the tournament. This tournament happened at the start of 2020 when he also missed out on playing PKL.

His performances in national championships and Khelo India caught the eyes of Puneri Paltan, and it has been quite a journey. Puneri Paltan had a good start in Season 10, with victories in their first two matches. However, Pankaj Mohite is yet to deliver his best. The Paltans will hope that he comes back to form and help them clinch their maiden PKL title.