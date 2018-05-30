PKL Auction 2018: 5 players who could be bargain buys in Pro Kabaddi League Season 6

These five players may come cheap, but could play crucial roles for their teams this season.

How much will Jasvir Singh (L) and Dharmaraj Cheralathan go for?

Following five exciting seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League, it is now time to welcome another season this year in October. However, as a prequel and a necessity as part of any sporting league, the auctions for the league will be held on the 30th and 31st of May in Mumbai.

Ahead of the auctions, a total of 21 elite players were retained which did not include some notable names such as Rahul Chaudhari, Manjeet Chhillar etc. who will throw their hat in the ring hoping to earn a big contract with one of the twelve franchises.

With some big names set to go under the hammer, one can expect a lot of heated bidding for some players, while some others, who have performed exceedingly well but were out of favour in the last season might find themselves earning lesser than what they might expect.

Here are five such players, who might be bargain buys from this year's auction considering their experience over the past few years.

#5 Sachin Shingade

Sachin Shingade attempts a back hold on Deepak Dahiya

The left-cover defender did not have the best of seasons in the fifth edition of the lucrative league and finished with only 22 points from the 26 games he played, prompting the Pirates to release him and instead retain the likes of Jaideep and Manish.

However, Sachin's presence on the court as a left-cover has not gone unnoticed, with the burly defender making his presence felt through some strong tackles, apart from his constant support to the rest of the defence unit.

While his defence was instrumental in Patna's title race in Season 4, his indifferent performance in the fifth season might see him lose out on a fat paycheque in the upcoming auctions.

Having said that, Shingade is placed in category B, which will also feature the likes of Vishal Mane, Joginder Narwal amongst others which will make matters more interesting as teams will need to sort out their strategies in order to beef up their squad. Given that he has not had a great season last time around, will he be procured for a price lesser than his fair price range?