PKL Auction 2018: Ex-Dabang Delhi captain Nilesh Shinde and 2 other players 'removed' from auction list

The top defender has also captained his side last season.

Nilesh Shinde

What's the story?

Former Dabang Delhi captain Nilesh Shinde has been mysteriously left out of the 422-man auction list on Wednesday, just a few hours ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 auctions in Mumbai.

In case you didn't know...

Shinde has had a poor outing last time around with Dabang Delhi, as his side finished bottom of Group A after the league stage. Their poor performance meant that they did not make it to the playoffs. Dabang Delhi also finished as the team with the least number of wins last season -- five.

The heart of the matter

Despite Delhi's poor form, Shinde is one of the most experienced players in the Kabaddi circuit. The 37-year-old, however, missed out no a few games last season, having made just 15 appearances. Out of these, Shinde mustered up a total of 19 successful tackles, scoring 20 points from them.

However, Shinde, along with two other players -- Arjun Singh Choudhary and Govind Panwar -- have been removed from the auction list.

Nilesh Shinde, along with Arjun Singh Choudhary and Govind Panwar have been removed from the PKL Season 6 auction list.

As of now, no official reason has been given, as to why these players have been removed from the auction list.

Shinde has been placed in Category B, where the players have a base price of Rs 12 lakh, while the Choudhary and Panwar have been placed under the New Young Players category, which will fetch them a sum of Rs 6.6 lakh if they are picked up by any of the franchises.

What's next?

While the New Young Player drafts have already gotten underway, the main leg of the auctions, where the overseas players under Category A (base price Rs 20 lakh) will go under the hammer.

With regards to Shinde's situation, it remains to be seen exactly why his name has been removed from the auction list. Speculation has been rife, however, that this may be related to a criminal case against that was filed against the 37-year-old, after he had allegedly beaten up a fellow kabaddi player during a local tournament in Mumbai.

