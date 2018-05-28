PKL Auction 2018 Predictions: 5 highest paid all-rounders to watch out for

The likes of Deepak Niwas Hooda, Manjeet Chhillar are sure to earn big bucks from the auction.

Deepak Niwas Hooda will be one of the most sought after all-rounders in the auctions

As the action shifts from the lucrative Indian Premier League to the mega auction of the Pro Kabaddi League on the 30th and 31st of May 2018, the auctions are set to bring to light an exciting mix of youngsters and experienced hands as part of the two-day action slated to take place in Mumbai.

With squads such as the Jaipur Pink Panthers opting for a complete revamp to some teams such as U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls who have opted to retain just the one player, the two-day auction is sure to spring some surprises with new players coming to the fore and the need for all-rounders in every time rising with each passing season. This time around, with a plethora of all-rounders such as Manjeet Chhillar, Deepak Niwas Hooda amongst others set to feature in the auction, here are five all-rounders who could fetch a huge sum of money.

#5 Vijay

Vijay (r) attempts an ankle hold on Kashiling Adake

One of the previous season's biggest positives was Vijay's contribution in both the raiding department and defence unit aided Patna Pirates' title victory. Playing his debut season under Pardeep Narwal, Vijay made his presence felt amongst superstars with some mature raiding and tough tackling to make the job easier for his team.

In the 19 games he played, Vijay amassed a total of 64 points which included 27 raid points and 37 tackle points. In a scenario where playing under the shadow of the likes of Pardeep Narwal and Monu Goyat is extremely tough, Vijay's raiding prowess earned him heaps of praise from the team management.

The 21-year old's ability to support the defenders also played a big role in Patna's success and with team's looking to build a strong core, Vijay's addition could prove to be a massive bonus to any side.