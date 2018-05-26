PKL Auction 2018 Predictions: 5 highest paid defenders to watch out for

These five defenders could emerge as the costliest defenders from the upcoming auctions.

Towards the end of July last year, there was a lot of excitement in the air with the fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League set to take centre stage, with twelve teams having worked hard ahead of the season in order to go all the way and clinch the title.

Fast forward to the present, the atmosphere is already buzzing with excitement, as the mega auctions, ahead of the sixth season is set to take place on the 30th and 31st of May 2018 in Mumbai.

Even before the auction kickstarts on the day, there have been a lot of questions raised on the various retentions and the absence of some prominent names on the list with teams opting to go for some surprise retentions while the Jaipur Pink Panthers have opted for a complete revamp of their squad.

Ahead of the auctions, here are five defenders who might fetch a huge sum of money.

#5 Abozar Mighani

Abozar Mighani attempts an ankle hold

The burly Iranian made a huge mark in his debut season with the Gujarat Fortunegiants and guarding the right corner, Abozar made life extremely difficult for the best of raiders in the competition.

From 24 matches, Abozar collected a total of 66 points, of which 65 were tackle points as he finished the season as Gujarat's best defender, eclipsing skipper Fazel Athrachali in the Gujarat setup.

Fearless and always in the mood for the kill, Abozar's good run of form took Gujarat all the way to the finals of the competition, and in the upcoming auctions, one can expect the Iranian to fetch a fat contract.