PKL Auction 2018 Predictions: List of top players who can be bought back with 'Final Bid Match' card

The likes of Rahul Chaudhari, Manjeet Chhillar and Anup Kumar will be on the teams' radars.

Prasen Moudgal SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 14:17 IST 10.69K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manjeet Chhillar will be one of the major names in the auctions

In a first of its kind scenario, as part of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 auctions, the introduction of the 'Final Bid Match' card is sure to add some spice to the even on the 30th and 31st of May 2018.

The 'Final Bid Match' card, which will be offered to teams based on the number of elite players retained, will serve as an opportunity for teams to retain the services of some of the previous seasons' top players.

In light of the upcoming auctions, here are the top players who can be expected to be bought back by their respective franchises.

#12 Tamil Thalaivas - K Prapanjan

Prapanjan in action against the Steelers

In what turned out to be a horrific season for the Tamil Thalaivas in their debut season, the Ajay Thakur-led side finished with the wooden spoon in Zone B, with six wins and two ties from 22 matches.

With the auctions coming up, the Thalaivas will look to beef up their defence to aid Amit Hooda's proficiency on the right corner but will also need to look to strengthen the raiding department, which can do with the re-acquisition of the lanky K Prapanjan, who impressed with 124 points from 22 matches and played second fiddle to extremely good effect.

Given his chemistry with skipper Ajay Thakur from last season, the Thalaivas will look to get Prapanjan back in the ranks in order to make the skipper's job easier.