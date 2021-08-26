PKL Auction 2021: 3 foreign players who might go unsold 

The PKL Auction 2021 is just around the corner, with the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League slated to take place in December this year. The three-day auction will take place in Mumbai from 29th to 31st August.

With more than 450 players set to go under the hammer, many international players from different countries will also be available in the pool. Each franchise can have a minimum of two and a maximum of four foreign players in the squad.

Lights. Camera. 𝙰̶𝚌̶𝚝̶𝚒̶𝚘̶𝚗 Auction 🤩



Who do you think will steal the limelight in this #vivoPKLPlayerAuction? 😉 pic.twitter.com/8h49EIiR78 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 5, 2021

Some of the foreign players haven't quite made an impact in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) over the past recent seasons. With a constant string of poor performances, it is possible that those players might not get any bidders in the upcoming auction. On that note, let's look at three foreign players who might go unsold in PKL Auction 2021.

3 foreign players who might not get bids in PKL Auction 2021

#3 Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali (Iran)

Abolfazl played for Gujarat Giants in PKL 7.

Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali made his debut with U Mumba in the third season of PKL. The lanky raider, who played for Iran at the Kabaddi World Cup 2016, is known for his ability to raid in do-or-die situations during the game. He is known for his running hand touches and quick bonuses.

Abolfazl was part of the Patna Pirates' title-winning run in the fourth season, and the following season he led the attack for Dabang Delhi K.C. and scored 97 points in 19 matches. However, his form went downhill as he couldn't deliver for U Mumba (PKL 6) and Gujarat Giants (PKL 7).

Unsurprisingly, Gujarat Giants let go of the raider ahead of PKL Auction 2021. With his declining form and new players shining on the scene, Abolfazl Maghsodlou might go unsold in the upcoming auction.

#2 Young Chang Ko (South Korea)

Young Chang Ko (center) played with Fazel Atrachali in PKL 7.

Left cover Young Chang Ko made his PKL debut in PKL 5, where he and Surjeet Singh led the cover defense for the most part during that season. However, he came into the spotlight for the Jaipur Pink Panthers next season, where he notched up four super tackles for the team.

The defender is well known for his thigh holds from the cover position, as he is considered a super-tackle specialist from South Korea. U Mumba signed him for PKL 7, where he played with the likes of Surinder Singh and Fazel Atrachali. After a couple of matches, he was dropped from the playing seven as the Korean couldn't display his true potential.

With that in mind, U Mumba decided to release him ahead of PKL Auction 2021. Young Chang Ko might not spark interest among bidders at this year's auction, looking at his recent form in the PKL.

#1 Meraj Sheykh (Iran)

Meraj Sheykh has played in the PKL from Season 2.

Meraj Sheykh is one of the finest foreign players in the PKL as a complete all-rounder. He is the first foreign player to lead a PKL side as the captain in history, where he captained Telugu Titans in PKL 2. Sheykh has led Iran over the past decade, playing a vital role in winning the silver medal at the Kabaddi World Cup 2016.

Sheykh moved to Dabang Delhi KC for the fourth season. He went on to become the most successful all-rounder in PKL 5 with 104 total points. However, he couldn't strike fear in the opposition ranks in PKL 7 as he only managed to score just 42 points in 17 matches.

The Iranian all-rounder has faced his fair share of challenges with injuries and declining form. After four seasons, Delhi have finally released the 33-year-old as Meraj has not met the team's expectations lately. Therefore, it is evident that Meraj Sheykh might struggle to find any takers in the upcoming PKL Auction 2021.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal