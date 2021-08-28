PKL Auction 2021: 3 players Dabang Delhi KC might target

Dabang Delhi KC have retained six players ahead of PKL Auction 2021 from their previous squad that finished as runners-up in Pro Kabaddi League 2019. The Delhi-based franchise qualified for the final for the first time in 2019. However, they fell short against the Bengal Warriors in the summit clash.

Dabang Delhi KC have retained their star raider Naveen Kumar along with the likes of Vijay, Neeraj Narwal, Balram, Sumit and Mohit. The Delhi-based franchise has released experienced players like Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Meraj Sheykh ahead of PKL Auction 2021.

Which players will be on the wishlist of Dabang Delhi KC at PKL Auction 2021?

The PKL 2019 runners-up need some experience in their squad. It won't be a surprise if Dabang Delhi KC splurges large amounts on experienced defenders. Here's a look at the three players Delhi Capitals might target at PKL Auction 2021.

1. Sandeep Kumar Dhull

Will Sandeep Dhull return to his former Pro Kabaddi League franchise?

Many PKL fans will remember that Sandeep Dhull started his Pro Kabaddi League career at Dabang Delhi KC in 2016. Dhull scored 32 points in ten games for the Delhi-based franchise.

Dhull represented the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the previous season. He was the best defender in the team, but the Pink Panthers decided against retaining their diving thigh hold specialist.

Dabang Delhi KC needs corner defenders, having released the experienced duo of Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal. Dhull can play in the left corner position for the Delhi-based franchise.

2. Sandeep Narwal

All-rounder Sandeep Narwal was released by U Mumba before PKL Auction 2021. Narwal was more of a raider during the initial phase of his career. However, has been playing as a defender who sometimes raids these days.

Narwal is famous for his block. The all-rounder can floor any raider with his tremendous strength. He formed a great combination with Fazel Atrachali at U Mumba in the previous season.

Now that Narwal is back in the auction pool, he might be on the radar of the Dabang Delhi KC. Having scored more than 550 points in his PKL career, Narwal can be an asset for the Delhi-based franchise in both departments. The former U Mumba star can also be a captaincy option.

3. Sachin Tanwar

Dabang Delhi KC are unlikely to target Pardeep Narwal or Siddharth Desai at PKL Auction 2021 because they already have Naveen Kumar. Naveen is expected to lead the raid attack. He will need someone to support him, and that player can be Sachin Tanwar.

Former Gujarat Giants raider Sachin has scored 462 points in 63 PKL matches. He scored more than 150 raid points each in Season 5 and Season 6. While Sachin looked off-color in Season 7, there is no denying that the Running Hand Touch specialist is a game-changer.

Tanwar can form a great combination with Naveen Kumar in Dabang Delhi KC. It will be interesting to see which players join the Delhi-based franchise at PKL Auction 2021.

