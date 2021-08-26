PKL Auction 2021: 3 players who might not be in demand because of injury issues

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will mark its grand return for the eighth edition with the PKL Auction 2021, scheduled to be held between August 29-31 in Mumbai. All 12 teams will be looking to rebuild their squads for a chance to clinch the title in PKL 8.

In a physical contact sport like kabaddi, injuries come with the territory. Over the course of the three-month tournament, teams expect their key players to be available in optimum condition for their campaign to go well.

They formulate their strategy around their star players as injury-related absences for a significant duration severely affect their overall performance. So they try to purchase those players who are at lower risk of getting injured.

On that note, let's look at three players who might not be in demand at the PKL Auction 2021 because of injury issues:

#3 Monu Goyat

Monu Goyat played for U.P. Yoddha in PKL 7.

Monu Goyat was a choice pick for the Patna Pirates back in Season 5, when he and Pardeep Narwal took charge as the most successful raiding pair in a single season. The Bhiwani native scored 191 raid points and nine Super-10s as the fourth-best raider in PKL 5.

Monu became the most expensive player in league history in the next edition, with the Haryana Steelers securing his services for a whopping ₹1.51 crore. However, he missed a couple of fixtures, which resulted in the team missing out on a playoff spot. The raider also suffered from an ankle injury for U.P. Yoddha in PKL 7 as he could only play 14 matches for the side.

Unsurprisingly, U.P. Yoddha released Monu ahead of the PKL Auction 2021 and he might not be in demand at the upcoming PKL Auction 2021 due to his questionable fitness.

#2 Rishank Devadiga

Rishank Devadiga has consistently suffered from injuries during his PKL career.

Rishank Devadiga has been a household name in the PKL. He is the eighth-highest scorer in the league's history with 624 raid points and 11 Super 10s. The Maharashtra-born raider has played for U Mumba and U.P. Yoddha in the PKL.

Rishank is known for his capability to raid in crunch situations, with 129 do-or-die points overall. However, the 27-year-old has suffered from injuries time and again since the league expanded in 2017. In PKL 5, he suffered a head injury in a match against Bengal Warriors, which resulted in him missing a couple of fixtures.

He also suffered the same fate in the qualifier against Gujarat Giants in PKL 6, where Rishank had to sit out in the second half and U.P. Yoddha lost the match.

Given that the teams aim to play 22 matches consistently within a three-month period, they cannot risk purchasing those players who are injury-prone. Consequently, Rishank might not be among the names in high demand at the PKL Auction 2021.

#1 Nitin Tomar

Injuries have highly affected Nitin Tomar's career in the PKL.

Flamboyant raider Nitin Tomar is known for scoring raid points consistently on any given day. His ability to deliver under pressure situations made him one of the most sought-after players in previous seasons. The 26-year-old's best performance came in Season 5, when he scored 167 raid points and was the highest scorer for U.P. Yoddha.

However, there hasn't been a single season in which he hasn't suffered an injury, making him one of the unluckiest players in Pro Kabaddi.

Tomar encountered an enormous setback in Season 6 when he was in red-hot form for Puneri Paltan. He became the fastest player to reach 100 points in 11 games but was then ruled out of the rest of the season with a knee injury. The Uttar Pradesh native also missed the start of PKL 7 for the same reason.

His injury-prone career has forced him to focus on his workload and fitness levels of late. However, that might not be enough to convince the teams to consider the left raider at the PKL Auction 2021.

