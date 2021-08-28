PKL Auction 2021: 3 players Patna Pirates might target

The most successful side in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history, the Patna Pirates, were in dire need of a makeover after failing to qualify for the playoffs the past two seasons. The Pirates made perhaps the most surprising release ahead of PKL Auction 2021 when they decided against renewing skipper and 'Record Breaker' Pardeep Narwal's contract.

Narwal's release has been debated by many and while all we can do is wonder whether it was the right decision, Patna's management will certainly have had a motive and a plan behind this move.

Apart from Narwal, other notable releases include Korean sensation Jang Kung Lee, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan. The move comes in light of how skipper Pardeep Narwal lacked support and had to single-handedly take his team over the line on multiple occasions.

Patna Pirates will be looking to build a well-rounded side in PKL Auction 2021

The Patna Pirates have, however, retained a handful of players as well. Defender Neeraj Kumar and raider Monu are the two Elite Retained players, while Sahil Mann, Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan and Mohit are the four Existing New Young Players retained by the side.

Patna Pirates have some bases covered but will have plenty of work to do at PKL Auction 2021, including hunting for a suitable skipper to lead their side should they not use the FBM Card on Pardeep Narwal.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who might be targeted by the Patna Pirates at PKL Auction 2021:

#3 Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj will be one of the best corner defenders to go under the hammer in PKL Auction 2021.

Vishal Bhardwaj is an underrated corner defender who has plied his trade for the Telugu Titans. Bhardwaj has been in top form over the past couple of seasons and has emerged as one of the mainstays in the Titans' defense.

The left corner defender will be eyeing a big season in PKL 8 and was in good form in the 68th Senior National Kabaddi Championship held earlier this year. Bhardwaj has experience in leading the team as well, with him having led the Titans in Season 6.

He scored 62 tackle points in Season 7 and became the first defender to score 60 or more tackle points in three consecutive seasons. With the Pirates requiring some big names in the defense as well, they might look to sign Bhardwaj at PKL Auction 2021.

#2 Siddharth Sirish Desai

Siddharth Desai can single-handedly change the complexion of games.

Siddharth Desai burst onto the scene after an outstanding debut season for U Mumba. The lanky raider from Maharasthra smashed records, racing to 50 raid points in the tournament and becoming the quickest to do so.

Desai has already put in some impressive performances. With an illustrous career ahead of him, the Pirates could snap him up and hand him over the reins to lead the side's raiding department.

#1 Rohit Kumar

Rohit Kumar might return to the Pirates once again if they snap him up at PKL Auction 2021.

The Bengaluru Bulls skipper was not retained ahead of the PKL Auction 2021 following what was quite a sub-par performance by his standards. Rohit Kumar led the Bulls to the title in Season 6 and might be on the radar of teams requiring a captain.

Although the Most Valuable Player of Season 3 had a poor run in Season 7, one can surely expect him to make a strong comeback given his caliber. Rohit Kumar first played for the Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League and it might just be a happy homecoming for the raider.

PKL Matches- 43

Total Points - 441

Super 10s- 22



