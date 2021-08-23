PKL Auction 2021: 3 players Puneri Paltan could target

Following what was a dismal run in Season 7 which saw them win just seven matches and finish tenth, Puneri Paltan will be raring to go and win their maiden title in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The franchise from Pune last managed to qualify for the playoffs in Season 5 under the leadership of Deepak Niwas Hooda. They went through to the Eliminator before being beaten by the high-flying Patna Pirates that season.

As Puneri Paltan begin their quest for the elusive title, the first step will be taken at the PKL Auction 2021 table. They have retained cover defenders Balasaheb Jadhav and Sanket Sawant along with corner defender Hadi Tajik, and raiders Pawan Kadian and Pankaj Mohite.

However, there have been some notable releases by Puneri Paltan. Nitin Tomar, over whom the side from Pune had splurged ₹1.20 crore, along with ace defender P.O. Surjeet Singh's contracts have not been renewed.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who we might see donning the Puneri Paltan jersey in PKL 8:

#3 Mahender Singh

Mahender Singh has proven his worth in the covers for the Benglauru Bulls

Mahender Singh, fondly nicknamed 'The Bulldozer' by coach Randhir Singh, has been a consistent performer in the covers for the Bengaluru Bulls over the past three seasons. Singh played a crucial role in the Bulls' title-winning campaign in Season 6 and was surprisingly released ahead of the PKL Auction 2021. His powerful dashes combined with his strength makes him a nightmare for any raider.

With Puneri Paltan having let go of P.O Surjeet Singh, the inclusion of Mahender Singh in their squad will be a like-for-like replacement and can perfectly complement the retained Balasaheb Jadhav.

#2 Sandeep Kumar Dhull

Sandeep Dhull has been released by the Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sandeep Kumar Dhull had a stellar season in PKL 6 and quickly became one of the mainstays of the Jaipur Pink Panthers side. The corner defender has consistently scored tackle points and has finished in the top 5 for the most tackle points in both Season 6 and 7.

Sandeep Dhull is a potent defender and possesses a variety of skills, with the diving thigh hold being his signature move. The 25-year-old will be one of the best left corners on offer at PKL Auction 2021. With impressive stats under his belt, he might receive a winning bid from Puneri Paltan.

#1 Rohit Gulia

Rohit Gulia led Gujarat Fortunegiants in the second half of PKL 7

Rohit Gulia, a product of the Future Kabaddi Heroes Program, burst onto the scene in the fifth edition of the PKL while playing for the Gujarat Giants (then Fortunegiants). The all-rounder has a fearless approach towards raiding and is a do-or-die specialist and chips in with some handy tackle points as well. Gulia was part of the title-winning Railways side at the 68th Senior National Kabaddi Championship earlier this year.

Gulia finished as the tenth-highest raid-point scorer in Season 7. With his form on the rise, Puneri Paltan might consider raising their paddle to bid for the all-rounder at the PKL Auction 2021.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee