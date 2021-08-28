PKL Auction 2021: 3 players Tamil Thalaivas could target

Having failed to qualify for the playoffs even once since their introduction in Season 5, the Tamil Thalaivas have opted to make wholesale changes to their squad for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

The Thalaivas are one of only two sides that have decided against retaining a single Elite Player ahead of PKL Auction 2021. The Thailavas management has chosen to retain young players in Sagar, Himanshu and M Abishek.

Tamil Thalaivas will be one of the busiest sides at PKL Auction 2021

The Tamil Nadu-based outfit will go into PKL Auction 2021 with one of the biggest auction purses. They will certainly be looking to add some big names to their side after releasing the likes of Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur, Shabeer Bappu, Mohit Chhillar and Manjeet Chhillar.

With the resources to go after some big names, Tamil Thalaivas' strategy at PKL Auction 2021 will be a sight to behold.

On that note, here's a look at three players the Thalaivas will add to their roster at PKL Auction 2021:

#3 Sandeep Narwal

Sandeep Narwal is an eclectic player on the field.

Sandeep Narwal is one of the most energetic players on the field. The all-rounder's speed and agility keeps the opponents on their toes at all times. With over 300 tackle points under his name since the league's inception, Narwal has plenty of experience under his belt.

Narwal's raiding skills cannot be discounted by any means. His raiding style has made him successful in pressuring 'do-or-die' situations and he has delivered as well.

He is one of only three all-rounders to score over 500 points in the league. Narwal brings a lot to the table and the Thalaivas might rope him in at PKL Auction 2021.

#2 Siddharth Sirish Desai

Siddharth Desai will attract plenty of bids at PKL Auction 2021.

Siddharth Sirish Desai has been an absolute powerhouse since his debut for U Mumba in Season 6. He scored a Super 10 in his debut game and set the stage on fire right away.

His brute strength combined with his guile and intelligence makes him a formidable force on the mat. The raider has consistently scored over 200 raid points since his debut and will be one of the biggest names on offer.

With the Thalaivas having plenty of funds available, they might go all out for Siddharth Desai at PKL Auction 2021.

#1 Deepak Niwas Hooda

Deepak Hooda might be appointed the skipper if he is snapped up by the Tamil Thalaivas at PKL Auction 2021.

Deepak Niwas Hooda is arguably one of the best all-rounders in the kabaddi circuit. The Indian national kabaddi team skipper does not have a PKL title to his name and will be looking to change that in Season 8.

Hooda had a stupendous run for the Jaipur Pink Panthers over the past couple of seasons. He was the most successful all-rounder in Seasons 6 and 7. The 27-year-old was also in terrific form in the 68th Senior National Kabaddi Championship held earlier this year.

Apart from being a utility player, Hooda has the ability to lead the team as well. With the Thalaivas looking to purchase a captain who can lead them to the trophy, Hooda might just be at the top of their wishlist.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee