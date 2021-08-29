PKL Auction 2021: 3 players UP Yoddha might target

Despite having a decent campaign last edition which saw them go all the way through to the Eliminator, the UP Yoddha side have decided to completely revamp their side for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 8.UP Yoddha has released several high-profile players ahead of PKL Auction 2021, including the likes of Rishank Devadiga, Srikant Jadhav, Monu Goyat and Mohsen Magshoudlou.

UP Yoddha will be expected to go all out for raiders at PKL Auction 2021

UP Yoddha have retained their solid corner-duo Sumit and Nitesh Kumar, both of whom tasted tremendous success in the previous edition, finishing as the season's second and third most successful defenders, respectively.

UP Yoddha has decided to revamp its raiding department completely and will definitely be making a few big purchases at the PKL Auction 2021. With a substantial purse at their disposal, UP Yoddha will come out all guns blazing to acquire the services of the players that will help them win their maiden title. Here's a look at three players who could be snapped up by the side at PKL Auction 2021.

#3 PO Surjeet Singh

Surjeet Singh is one of the most feared defenders.

PO Surjeet Singh is one of the most experienced defenders on offer at PKL Auction 2021. The cover defender's dash and block are his signature moves which are feared by raiders looking to sneak in a bonus point. Surjeet was the most successful cover defender in Season 7 with 63 tackle points under his belt.

The ace defender will be all geared up for another season and should he be picked by the UP outfit, they will possess one of the best defenses across the teams.

#2 Rohit Gulia

Rohit Gulia was in sensational form and might be targetted by multiple teams at PKL Auction 2021

Rohit Gulia put in some impressive performances for Gujarat Fortune Giants and was in the form of his life in season 7. With 132 raid points and 25 tackle points, Gulia's all-round skills were on display which impressed one and all.

The 23-year-old's been terrific in do-or-die situations and has one of the best running hand touches among the players. With UP Yoddha having decided to revamp their raiding side, Gulia might be a fine addition to UP Yoddha and they might just target him at PKL Auction 2021.

#1 Siddharth Desai

Siddharth Desai might fetch the highest bid at PKL Auction 2021.

Siddharth Sirish Desai announced his arrival in style when he made his debut for U Mumba in Season 6. He scored a Super 10 in his first game itself and set the stage on fire. Desai had an amazing campaign in the recently staged 68th Senior National Kabaddi Championship and will look to carry that form into the eighth edition of the Pro Kabbadi League.

His brute strength combined with his astute game-awareness make him a formidable force on the mat. The raider's career is just getting started and with a bright future ahead of him, UP Yoddha might go all out for the rising star from Maharashtra.

