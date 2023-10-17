PKL Auction 2023: 3 most expensive buys for Dabang Delhi K.C

Dabang Delhi K.C, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 champions, are preparing for another exciting season. The team will attempt to defend their title under the capable leadership of head coach Rambir Singh Khokhar, who will be assisted by legendary former India raider Ajay Thakur. This coaching duo provides a unique blend of tactical acumen, with Khokhar focusing on defence and Thakur on enhancing the team's offensive capabilities.

The dedication of the group to winning the PKL 10 is demonstrated by the productive partnership of Khokhar as head coach of Dabang Delhi and the inclusion of an experienced player like Ajay Thakur. Khokhar, the head coach of the Indian national team, has won numerous medals, and his tactical acumen will be crucial to Dabang Delhi's quest for their second PKL championship.

Naveen Kumar, the team's captain and one of the league's top raiders, will take the initiative as they set out on their PKL 10 journey. However, concerns remain regarding the capability of their standby raiders. The emphasis placed on defence by Dabang Delhi K.C during the PKL 10 Auction demonstrates their dedication to strengthening the defense of their team.

#3 Vishal Bhardwaj: 20 Lakhs

Dabang Delhi K.C's defence has been significantly strengthened following the acquisition of Indian defender Vishal Bhardwaj during the PKL 10 Auction. Bhardwaj, who was unsold in the first round and arrived at a bargain price of 20 lakhs, brings a wealth of experience to the team. As a regular member of the Indian national team, he has demonstrated his ability to effectively anchor the defence.

Bhardwaj is poised to make a strong comeback in PKL 10 after a relatively disappointing season in PKL 9. His consistent play and reputation as a dependable defender have elevated him to a key position in Dabang Delhi's defensive lineup. The team will rely heavily on Bhardwaj's ability to thwart opposing raiders and provide defensive stability.

As one of the league's most prominent defenders, Bhardwaj will be closely watched as he attempts to redeem his performance and contribute to Dabang Delhi's title hopes in PKL 10.

#2 Meetu Sharma: 93 Lakhs

Meetu Sharma, another prized addition to Dabang Delhi K.C's raiding department, is expected to bring consistency and scoring ability. Sharma, who previously played for the Haryana Steelers, drew attention with his impressive performance, amassing 135 raid points in the previous season.

Sharma was secured for a substantial sum of 93 Lakhs, demonstrating the team's faith in his raiding abilities. Sharma's ability to consistently secure raid points as a seasoned raider will be critical to Dabang Delhi's offensive strategies. His scoring prowess and adaptability make him an invaluable member of the team's raiding unit.

Meetu's performances in PKL 10 will be critical to the team's success, and his ability to maintain his form and contribute in a variety of game situations will be critical for Dabang Delhi's title hopes.

#1 Ashu Malik: 96.25 Lakhs

With the addition of Ashu Malik, Dabang Delhi K.C's raiding department receives a significant boost. The team paid 96.25 lakhs for Malik using the FBM card, matching Patna Pirates' bid. Malik, who was Delhi's second raider the previous season, demonstrated his versatility and raiding prowess by amassing 141 raid points.

Malik's contribution to the team's offensive capabilities will be invaluable as a formidable raider. His ability to consistently secure raid points and adapt to various game situations makes him an asset to Dabang Delhi. Malik will help the team's raiding unit and complement their defensive strength.

Malik's performances will be closely scrutinised as he seeks to repeat his previous season's success and contribute to Dabang Delhi's quest for the PKL title in the coming season.