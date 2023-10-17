PKL Auction 2023: 3 most expensive buys for Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates, the three-time Pro Kabaddi champions, had a difficult 2022 season, finishing 10th in the league standings. However, as the new season approaches, they are gearing up for a spectacular comeback. With the auction just around the corner, the Pirates have kept seven of their key players, demonstrating their commitment to assembling a strong team for the 2023 campaign.

Because of their large budget of Rs 3.60 Crores, they had the financial resources to make some strategic acquisitions and correct the flaws that plagued them in the previous campaign.

Expand Tweet

Notably, they decided not to keep any of their foreign players, indicating a new strategy in their pursuit of success. Despite their problems from the previous season, Patna Pirates are no strangers to success. They have won the Pro Kabaddi championship three times and came close to winning it in the 2021–22 season when they ended as runners-up.

The Pirates are a squad to keep an eye on in the next auction as they attempt to reignite their championship-winning spirit and establish a name for themselves in the 2023 campaign.

#3 Krishan Dhull: 17.20 Lakhs

Krishan Dhull has established himself as a reliable and formidable presence in the Pro Kabaddi League. He demonstrated his abilities with Dabang Delhi in the previous season, holding down the right corner position. Krishan's track record over the last few years speaks volumes about his exceptional talent. He is known for his fearsome defensive abilities.

His exceptional abilities have earned him the Patna Pirates' third-most expensive signing overall. His arrival provides the Patna Pirates with not only experience but also superior defensive abilities. Krishan's record of 27 tackle points in Season 8 with Dabang Delhi, including 34 points in the previous season, demonstrates his defensive prowess.

Krishan is set to become the cornerstone of the Patna Pirates' defence, enhancing the team's prospects for future success after a successful stint with Dabang Delhi. His presence, without a doubt, heightens expectations that he will play a critical role in anchoring the Pirates' defensive unit.

#2 Ankit: 31.50 Lakhs

The fact that Ankit signed with Patna Pirates for a significant quantity of money—Rs 31.50 lakh—speaks volumes about his outstanding performance and unwavering commitment in league games.

The squad and the supporters have great expectations for him as the second most costly acquisition. Ankit has a big chance to prove his value and have a big influence in the upcoming season, with a chance to play a key role for the Patna Pirates thanks to his excellent all-rounder skills.

#1 Manjeet: 92 Lakhs

Manjeet, the most recent addition to the Patna Pirates roster for PKL Season 10, is unquestionably a valuable asset. The team spent a significant amount of money to secure the services of this tall and talented raider, who will provide critical support to their primary raider, Sachin Tanwar.

Manjeet has a wealth of experience from his illustrious Pro Kabaddi League career, having played for clubs such as Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan, and Tamil Thalaivas. His return to the Pirates is a homecoming for him, as he made his debut with them in Season 6, contributing significantly with 106 points.

He proved his worth as the main raider for the Haryana Steelers the previous season, amassing an impressive 163 raid points. His extensive experience and exceptional abilities make him an invaluable asset to the Patna Pirates as they strive to reclaim their winning ways under his direction. His contribution is expected to be critical in their quest for victory.