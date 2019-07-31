PKL Points Table 2019: Points Table (Updated) after U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddha match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 37 // 31 Jul 2019, 22:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

U.P. Yoddha defeated U Mumba by 4 points

The fourth night of the Mumbai leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 saw the Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the Haryana Steelers in the first match of the night while the hosts U Mumba clashed with U.P. Yoddha in the second game at the DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

Jaipur Pink Panthers mauled the Haryana-based franchise in the first game thanks to their captain Deepak Niwas Hooda's solid performance. His 13 touch points and 1 bonus point helped Jaipur record a big win. Sandeep Kumar Dhull chipped in with 6 tackle points to destroy the Haryana raiding attack.

Haryana Steelers' young players tried their best to save the day for their team but eventually, their efforts could not help the Steelers win the match.

In the second match of the night, U Mumba hosted Nitesh Kumar's side, U.P. Yoddha in a match which saw the local boy Rishank Devadiga make his return.

The return of the star raider inflicted fresh blood in the Lucknow-based franchise as they showed no signs of the two beatings they had received earlier this season. U.P. Yoddha got off to a positive start in the first half and they titled the game in their favor by completing an all out in the final moments of the first half.

In the 2nd half, U Mumba tried to come back into the match with Rohit Baliyan's efforts. The Mumbai-based franchise took the game all down to the wire and it seemed like they would pull off a famous win. However, their captain, Fazel Atrachali committed an unforced error in the final minute of the match to hand over the victory to their rivals.

Here is the updated points table of PKL 2019 after the two games -

Updated Points Table

With their third win in three games, Jaipur Pink Panthers have climbed to the top position in the points table while Haryana hold the 9th spot on the standings. U.P. Yoddha's win has helped them open their account while on the other hand, U Mumba moved up to the 3rd spot after gaining one point from the defeat.

Advertisement

Also Read - Pro Kabaddi 2019 Stats

Follow Sportskeeda to get the Pro Kabaddi Time Table 2019, Pro Kabaddi Results, PKL Stats, PKL 2019 Points Table and Latest News and Updates.