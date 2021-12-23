PKL Season 1 winners - Where are they now?

Jaipur Pink Panthers had quite a few kabaddi stalwarts in the inaugural season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). All players put their heart and soul into winning the PKL trophy for the Panthers.

Let's have a look at what the trophy-winning team is up to in Season 8.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers' squad from PKL 1: What is each player doing now?

Rajesh Narwal

Rajesh Narwal collecting his award - Image Courtesy: PKL

Rajesh Narwal was a key all-rounder in the inaugural edition of the PKL and played a vital role in the final against U Mumba. He scored 98 points in the first season and was retained by the Panthers for the next four editions of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Rajesh will now represent the Haryana Steelers in Season 8.

Jasvir Singh

Jasvir Singh is one of the finest raiders in the PKL, who has represented India in international competitions. He was the backbone of the inaugural season-winning side for the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Jasvir Singh now serves as a fire safety officer at ONGC, having retired from the sport.

Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh collecting his award - Image Courtesy: PKL

Maninder Singh was the best performer for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first season of the PKL with a rich haul of 130 raid points.

He is currently playing for the Bengal Warriors, whom he led them to the title in PKL 7.

Prashant Chavan

Prashant Chavan guarded the right corner for the Panthers in the inaugural season of the league. During that season, he scored 32 tackle points in 15 appearances.

Chavan finished his PKL career with 56 tackle points in 41 matches. He currently plays state-level matches and is active in talent spotting in Mumbai’s Thane-Kalyan region.

Rohit Rana

Rohit Rana is a solid left cover defender and scored 38 tackle points in 15 matches during PKL Season 1. He will be representing U Mumba in PKL 8.

Navneet Gautam

The then captain of the inaugural winning season side, Navneet Gautam, has represented India in the past. The 38-year-old played for the Jaipur team until PKL Season 5 before hanging up his boots.

Ran Singh

Ran Singh, the strong backbone of defense in the Jaipur Pink Panthers side, represented the club for four seasons. Singh, who scored 36 points in PKL Season 1, went unsold during PKL 8 auctions.

Balbir Singh

Raider Balbir Singh scored nine raid points in 16 matches for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL Season 1.

Samarjeet Singh

All-rounder Samarjeet Singh scored 12 points from as many games for the Panthers during PKL Season 1.

Raju Lal Choudhary

The right corner defender scored a couple of tackle points in five matches for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 1.

Gangadhari Mallesh

Raider Gangadhari Mallesh bagged 13 raid points in 10 matches during the inaugural PKL season.

Sanjay Shrestha

Sanjay Shrestha is an all-rounder from Nepal who represented Jaipur Pink Panther in PKL Season 1.

Wei Yang

Wei Yang was part of the Panthers' squad for PKL Season 1.

