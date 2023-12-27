PKL Season 3 Points Table: Where did the teams finish after the league stage in PKL Points Table 2016?

The third edition of the Pro Kabaddi League was held between January 15, 2016, and March 5, 2016, across various venues in India.

U Mumba, Pata Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengaluru Bulls, and Dabang Delhi K.C. were the eight teams competing in the PKL Season 3.

U Mumba finished atop the PKL Season 3 points table with 60 points from 14 points, having won 12 and lost a couple of them. They finished their league stage with a score difference of 95.

Patna Pirates were placed second in the standings with 58 points and a massive score difference of 104. They registered 10 wins, a couple of losses, and as many ties from 14 matches.

Puneri Paltan (48 points) and Bengal Warriors (47 points) were the remaining two teams that made it to the playoffs. They finished third and fourth, respectively, in the PKL standings.

The Pune-based club registered seven wins, three losses, and four ties from 14 matches. They also finished their PKL Season 3 campaign with a convincing score difference of 92.

Meanwhile, the Warriors won nine matches and lost five games in the third edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Which teams were placed in the bottom half of the PKL Season 3 points table?

Telugu Titans won and lost seven matches apiece. They finished fifth in the PKL Season 3 points table with 38 points and a negative score difference of -10.

Jaipur Pink Panthers were sixth in the table with four wins, eight losses, and a couple of ties. They finished the league stage with 28 points and a negative score difference of -63.

Bengaluru Bulls (14 points) and Dabang Delhi K.C. (11 points) were seventh and eighth, respectively, in the points table. The Bulls won two matches and lost 12, while the Delhi-based franchise lost 12 matches, won and tied a match each.