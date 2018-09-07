PKL Season 6: Vijay Sethupathi announced as Pro Kabaddi League's ambassador in Tamil Nadu

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 307 // 07 Sep 2018, 14:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Vijay Sethupathi

The Season 6 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi begins on October 5th, 2018, with the opening game to be held in Chennai. To entice the Kabaddi fans in Tamil Nadu, Star Sports announced Vijay Sethupathi, the Tamil superstar and Makkal Selvan, as the face of Vivo Pro Kabaddi in Tamil Nadu. Vijay will be leading the Kabaddi fans in the stadium, in Tamil Thalaivas’ colours cheering from the stands.

Ecstatic with his new role, Vijay Sethupathi said, “I am very happy to be a part of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi family for the tournament in Tamil Nadu. Kabaddi has a rich history in Tamil Nadu and I am glad that our own sport has now reached such astounding heights. It gives me immense happiness to be a part of a sport deeply entrenched in all of us. I will be at the stadium for the opening leg, cheering for the Thalaivas. IdhuNammaAatam.”

Announcing Vijay Sethupathi’s association with Vivo Pro-Kabaddi, a Star Sports spokesperson said, “After an extremely successful season 5, with record viewership numbers and inspiring stories, VIVO Pro Kabaddi has proved to be the boost Kabaddi needed. With the home team Tamil Thalaivas, the affinity for Kabaddi in the region has grown multifold, and today we are glad to bring on board Vijay Sethupathi as the face for VIVO Pro Kabaddi in Tamil Nadu. We are happy to have Vijay partner with us in the region to build a deeper affinity for the sport in Tamil Nadu. Fans can tune-in to Star Sports 1 Tamil for 3 months of action-packed kabaddi extravaganza in their own language."

Tamil Thalaivas, the Tamil Nadu franchise of Vivo Pro Kabaddi, unveiled the team colours with the superstar, Vijay Sethupathi, captain Ajay Thakur and the entire team. The team also announced a host of initiatives to kickstart a kabaddi fest in the state for the upcoming season of the league. With the first game of the new season just a month away, Tamil Thalaivas signalled and showcased strong intent to rule the Kabaddi season, both on and off the mat, today in Chennai.

The Thalaivas led by their versatile captain Ajay Thakur will take the mat on October 5 in their dazzling new colours of Blue and Yellow. The new jersey design also marries the rich traditional legacy of Tamil Nadu with the new age hub the state is today.

The Tamil Thalaivas will renew their Deccan Rivalry with Telugu Titans in the season opener on 5th of October. That game will be followed by games against Patna Pirates (October 6), U.P. Yoddha (October 7), Telugu Titans again (October 9), Bengaluru Bulls (October 10) and Bengal Warriors (October 11) on last day of the Chennai leg of the league.