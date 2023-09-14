PKL stars Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Fazel Atrachali named in Iran's 12-man kabaddi squad for Asian Games 2023 

Defending champions Iran have named a 12-man squad for the kabaddi tournament of Asian Games 2023. Several big names of Pro Kabaddi League like Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Fazel Atrachali, Mohammad Reza Shadlu, Amirhossein Bastami, and Reza Mirbhageri are present in the squad.

Iran won the gold medal in the men's kabaddi event of the previous Asian Games and will be aiming to retain the top spot. Their PKL experience will help the Iranian stars perform well in the Asian Games.

Here is the complete 12-man squad named by Iran:

Fazel Atrachali, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Mohammad Kazem Nasari, Ali Reza Mirzaein, Hamid Nader, Reza Mirbhageri, Mohammad Reza Kaboudrahangi, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh, Moeen Shafiq, Mohammad Reza Shadlu, Milad Jabbari and Amirhossein Bastami.

Vahid Rezaeimehr and Heider Ali Ekrami were present in Iran's 14-man squad for the preparation camp. However, the two players have failed to make the cut to the final team. They are likely to be reserve players and will be used as replacement options in case of any injuries.

Iran Women announce squad for Asian Games 2023 kabaddi competition

Iran Women's team for the Asian Games tournament has also been announced. 12 women will represent Iran in the women's kabaddi tournament. Like men's kabaddi, Iran are the defending champions in the women's division as well.

Here is their 12-woman squad:

Ghajal Khalaj, Farideh Zafardoost, Maryam Solgi, Mahboobeh Sachooli, Saideh Jafari, Mohaddeseh Rajbaloo, Zahra Karimi, Roya Davodudian, Fatemeh Khodabandeh, Fatemeh Mamsouri, Raheleh Nadari and Sedigeh Jafari.

Iran played quite impressively in the previous edition of the Asian Games. It will be interesting to see how the Iranian team performs in the upcoming Asian Games. They have announced strong squads for men's and women's kabaddi.

The Iranian squad will face a tough challenge from India in both divisions. All eyes will be on the Iran vs India battle in Asian Games 2023.