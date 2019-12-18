Popularity for kabaddi grows worldwide as KFNZ starts promotions of the sport in New Zealand

18 Dec 2019

Kabaddi (Representational Image)

What's the story?

The Kabaddi Federation of New Zealand (KFNZ) has commenced its efforts of uplifting Punjab's traditional sport, kabaddi in New Zealand. The federation has established a World Sports Complex at a local Gurudwara Sahib in Auckland to promote the game among the natives.

The background

Kabaddi has gained immense popularity after the birth of Pro Kabaddi League. However, the fans should note that there is another popular form of the sport known as circle kabaddi. Many regions of Punjab hail circle kabaddi as their traditional game and, slowly the format is receiving recognition from the other nations.

While rugby is the most popular spot in New Zealand, the nation has also produced several legendary players in the field of cricket. Now, the country looks to explore the scope in kabaddi.

The heart of the matter

KFNZ manager Uttam Sharma spoke to TOI and revealed the formation of the a World Sports Complex in New Zealand. He said,

"With the help of Sikh Supreme Society, we have established a World Sports Complex at a local Gurudwara Sahib in Auckland. The new generation of New Zealand is also learning kabaddi though they have kept their love for rugby. In the last more than one and half decade, our federation had put in a lot of efforts to promote the game, especially among women."

The coach of New Zealand team, Dilawar Singh mentioned that the Sikh Supreme Society sponsors the Kiwi kabaddi team. He also pointed out that all the players are natives from New Zealand except one who has a Punjabi father. Dilawar talked about the women's team and said that they play tournaments in Australia to spread awareness in both the nations.

What's next?

It is great to see New Zealand adopt the kabaddi culture in their sporting world. The circle kabaddi fans would love to witness more competitiveness from the other nations in this arena.