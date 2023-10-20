Predicting the playing 7 for Jaipur Pink Panthers

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers retained most of their players from their previous squad. The Pink Panthers decided against tinkering with the combination that helped them become the PKL champions, and they entered the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction with the least amount remaining in the purse.

As expected, the Jaipur-based franchise did not make any big signings at the auction. They signed a total of seven players, all of them being at base price. The starting seven of Jaipur for PKL 10 should look similar to the one they had in season nine. Here's a look at their probable seven.

Center - Rahul Chaudhari

The first poster boy of Pro Kabaddi League, Rahul Chaudhari went unsold initially at the PKL Auction, but the Jaipur Pink Panthers then roped in him at his base price of ₹13 lakh.

Chaudhari showed glimpses of returning to form last season when he scored 73 points in 21 matches. He even recorded two Super 10s for the Pink Panthers.

Left Cover - Reza Mirbhageri

Reza Mirbhageri made his PKL debut for the Jaipur Pink Panthers last season. The Iranian left cover defender scored 36 points in 16 matches, thereby ensuring that the Pink Panthers give him another contract.

Mirbhageri should perform better this season, considering that he has more PKL experience now. He should feature in the starting seven as the left cover defender.

Right Cover - Sunil Kumar

Sunil Kumar captained the Jaipur Pink Panthers last season. The Jaipur-based franchise should stick with him as their captain because he led the team to the championship.

Kumar is one of the most experienced right cover defenders in the league. He amassed 65 points in 23 matches last season.

Left In - Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal was the biggest match-winner for the Pink Panthers in PKL 9. The former U Mumba star earned 296 points in just 24 matches. His raid strike rate was 64%, and he registered 17 Super 10s.

Replicating that performance will be challenging for Deshwal, but the fans will expect him to continue in the same vein.

Right In - V Ajith Kumar

V Ajith Kumar can prove to be the X-factor player for the Pink Panthers in PKL 10. The former U Mumba raider earned 103 points in 21 matches last season. He will continue playing the supporting raider's role for the Jaipur-based franchise.

Kumar earned three Super 10s and executed two super raids last season. The athletic raider will aim to better his performance in PKL 10.

Left Corner - Ankush Rathee

Ankush Rathee was the find of the season for Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 9. Rathee earned 89 tackle points in 24 matches, recording nine High 5s and executive five super tackles.

With more PKL experience under his belt, Rathee will aim to breach the 100-point mark in the 10th season. He should start as the left corner defender in the team.

Right Corner - Sahul Kumar

Sahul Kumar has been with the Jaipur Pink Panthers for two seasons, and in total, he has earned more than 100 points. The right corner defender formed a magnificent corner combination with Ankush Rathee last season.

The duo of Sahul and Ankush should feature in the starting seven. If any of them fails to fire, the team has backups like Sumit Malik and Lucky Sharma.

Probable 7 for Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 2023

Rahul Chaudhari, Reza Mirbhageri, Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Ankush Rathee and Sahul Kumar.