Predicting the playing 7 for Puneri Paltan for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The strategy to invest in youth has worked wonders for Puneri Paltan in the last couple of seasons. They finished as the runners-up during the last season after losing narrowly to Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final.

Puneri Paltan retained most of their squad for the PKL 10 but released Fazel Atrachali. They went to the auctions with a purse of INR 2.80 crore and had a couple of key positions to address.

They spent the majority of their budget on a single player after breaking the bank for Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui. Furthermore, they signed a few players as backups.

Puneri Paltan has shaped up as one of the most exciting teams ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 and we will take a look at their predicted seven ahead of the new season.

Akash Shinde (Center)

The youngster had a great season last year for the Paltan as he scored 142 points in 22 matches. The franchise trusted Shinde to improve further and retained him for the 10th edition as well.

He will partner up with Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar in the Paltan's raiding department.

Abinesh Nadarajan (Right Cover)

Abinesh is a powerhouse of a defender and he has spent two seasons with the Paltan from Pune already. He earned 35 points in 15 matches during the previous edition of the PKL.

The franchise retained him for the PKL 10 and he will once again play at the right cover for Puneri Paltan. It still remains to be seen if Abinesh can take his game to the next level this season

Sanket Sawant (Left Cover)

Sanket Sawant made his Pro Kabaddi debut in season seven and he has been a part of the franchise ever since. Sanket Sawant has gradually turned from a bench warmer to a first-choice player in the squad.

Sawant scored 30 points in 24 matches during the last season and the Paltan would be expecting big numbers from him in the PKL 10.

Aslam Inamdar (Left In)

Aslam has had two explosive seasons for Puneri Paltan so far. The all-rounder was one of the best players in the league last season and the franchise retained him for the PKL 10 as well. He scored a total of 150 points, including 138 raid and 12 tackle points.

Mohit Goyat (Right In)

Mohit Goyat has been a revelation for Puneri Paltan in the last couple of seasons. As the franchise has retained him, he will once again lead their attack in the PKL 10.

The youngster registered a total of 137 points in 17 matches against his name during the previous season and he is likely to lead the Paltan's attack this season.

Gaurav Khatri (Right Corner)

Gaurav Khatri made his PKL debut during the last season for Puneri Paltan. He got decent game time under his belt after playing 16 matches.

Gaurav Khatri scored 20 tackle points and the franchise kept him for the 10th season as well. The young defender will be one of the pillars of Puneri Paltan's defense this time around. He will have to elevate his game to justify the faith shown in him.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (Left Corner)

Puneri Paltan made a statement by signing the Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh for a record-breaking amount of INR 2.35 crore.

The Iranian had been a defensive menace for Patna Pirates in the last couple of seasons. He scored a whopping 84 tackle points in 20 matches during the previous season and Puneri Paltan will hope for a similar impact from the Iranian in the PKL 10.

Probable 7 for Puneri Paltan in PKL 2023

Akash Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, and Mohammadreza Cihyaneh.