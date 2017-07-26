Pro Kabaddi 2017 Dabang Delhi schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image

The complete schedule of the Dabang Delhi in PKL season 5.

Meraj Sheykh's form will be crucial for Delhi this season

For a team that has a massive fan following on foreign shores, Dabang Delhi has often fallen short despite boasting of some exquisite talent in the ranks. While Delhi has languished in the bottom half of the table in all four seasons, a revamp in squad could well be the start to a strong season for the Sagar Bandekar-coached side.

Following two dismal seasons in a row, Dabang Delhi will hope for a revival in fortunes but made a surprising move ahead of the PKL 5, letting go of their star raider Kashiling Adake and instead decided to retain ace all-rounder Meraj Sheykh.

The Iranian has proven to be an asset for the team on the left-corner in addition to his superb raiding talent. This season, he will also be leading the side which will be bolstered by the addition of the defence duo of Bajirao Hodage and Nilesh Shinde in addition to his countryman raider Abolfazel Maghsoudlou.

With Kashiling and Selvamani missing from the raiding department, the onus will lie on Ravi Dalal and youngster Rohit Baliyan, who will be making a comeback after missing the previous season owing to injury.

Having finished in the second half of the table in all the previous seasons, Delhi will look up to Meraj to contribute in both the departments and take Delhi to greater heights this season.

Match #1

Match #1

Date: 29 July

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #2

Date: 01 August

Opponent: Gujarat Fortune Giants

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #3

Date: 04 August

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Nagpur

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #4

Date: 05 August

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Nagpur

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #5

Date: 12 August

Opponent: Gujarat Fortune Giants

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #6

Date: 17 August

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #7

Date: 23 August

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Lucknow

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #8

Date: 27 August

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #9

Date: 06 September

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #10

Date: 07 September

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #11

Date: 12 September

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Sonepat

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #12

Date: 17 September

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #13

Date: 22 September

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Delhi

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #14

Date: 23 September

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Delhi

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #15

Date: 24 September

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Delhi

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #16

Date: 26 September

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Delhi

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #17

Date: 27 September

Opponent: U.P Yoddha

City: Delhi

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #18

Date: 28 September

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Delhi

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #19

Date: 03 October

Opponent: Gujarat Fortune Giants

City: Chennai

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #20

Date: 10 October

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Jaipur

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #21

Date: 15 October

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Pune

Timing (IST) : 21:00

