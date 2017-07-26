Pro Kabaddi 2017 Dabang Delhi schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image
The complete schedule of the Dabang Delhi in PKL season 5.
For a team that has a massive fan following on foreign shores, Dabang Delhi has often fallen short despite boasting of some exquisite talent in the ranks. While Delhi has languished in the bottom half of the table in all four seasons, a revamp in squad could well be the start to a strong season for the Sagar Bandekar-coached side.
Following two dismal seasons in a row, Dabang Delhi will hope for a revival in fortunes but made a surprising move ahead of the PKL 5, letting go of their star raider Kashiling Adake and instead decided to retain ace all-rounder Meraj Sheykh.
The Iranian has proven to be an asset for the team on the left-corner in addition to his superb raiding talent. This season, he will also be leading the side which will be bolstered by the addition of the defence duo of Bajirao Hodage and Nilesh Shinde in addition to his countryman raider Abolfazel Maghsoudlou.
With Kashiling and Selvamani missing from the raiding department, the onus will lie on Ravi Dalal and youngster Rohit Baliyan, who will be making a comeback after missing the previous season owing to injury.
Having finished in the second half of the table in all the previous seasons, Delhi will look up to Meraj to contribute in both the departments and take Delhi to greater heights this season.
Match #1
Match #1
Date: 29 July
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #2
Date: 01 August
Opponent: Gujarat Fortune Giants
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #3
Date: 04 August
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Nagpur
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #4
Date: 05 August
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Nagpur
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #5
Date: 12 August
Opponent: Gujarat Fortune Giants
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #6
Date: 17 August
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #7
Date: 23 August
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Lucknow
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #8
Date: 27 August
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #9
Date: 06 September
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #10
Date: 07 September
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #11
Date: 12 September
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Sonepat
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #12
Date: 17 September
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Ranchi
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #13
Date: 22 September
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Delhi
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #14
Date: 23 September
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Delhi
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #15
Date: 24 September
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Delhi
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #16
Date: 26 September
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Delhi
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #17
Date: 27 September
Opponent: U.P Yoddha
City: Delhi
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #18
Date: 28 September
Opponent: Telugu Titans
City: Delhi
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #19
Date: 03 October
Opponent: Gujarat Fortune Giants
City: Chennai
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #20
Date: 10 October
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Jaipur
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #21
Date: 15 October
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Pune
Timing (IST) : 21:00
