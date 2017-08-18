Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 18 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi fantasy tips for U. P. Yoddha vs U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Rohit Kumar (red) should be the top pick

As the Pro Kabaddi action moves to Lucknow, we are here to help you with today’s Khel Kabaddi picks. The inter-zone challenge week is going on and so on Friday, the most-expensive player Nitin Tomar led U.P. Yoddha will face the captain cool Anup Kumar. While in the other game, Zone B table toppers Bengaluru Bulls will go head-to-head with the bottom of the table side from Zone A, Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Here are our suggested picks for today’s game:

Rohit Kumar

The raiding maestro, Rohit Kumar is the must-pick player for your Khel Kabaddi team, if Bengaluru is playing. Rohit is the leading point scorer of PKL 5 with 72 points to his name. He is just one raid point behind the leading raid point scorer Rahul with 65 raid points. He has scored four Super 10s so far, which is the most by a player this season. He will look to dominate the struggling defence of Jaipur as except Manjeet, no defender has managed to impress so far.

Nitin Tomar

The most expensive player of PKL 5 has shown his potential with a couple of match-winning performances this season. He is the leading raid point scorer for U.P. Yoddha with 33 raid points to his name and the only U.P. player to score a Super 10 this season. He is just seven points away from completing 150 career raid points and will look to improve his points tally while facing the inexperienced defense of U Mumba.

Ravinder Pahal

The Bengaluru right-corner, Ravinder Pahal is the 4th leading tackle point scorer of PKL with 170 tackle points to his name. He also the leading tackle point scorer of Bengaluru in PKL 5 with 18 tackle points. He also has a great record against Jaipur with four High 5s against them. He will look to build on his excellent record against Jaipur as their raiders are struggling to make any impact.

Other players to watch out for

Anup Kumar – The captain cool of U Mumba is the leading raid point scorer of his side with 21 raid points. He is also the 2nd most prolific raider of PKL with 394 raid points and will definitely look to complete 400 raid points tonight against U.P. Yoddha, who doesn’t have a renowned corner to stop him. However, considering his team’s form, it will be a risky call to replace him with any of the two raiders.

Manjeet Chhillar – It was a tough call to keep the most expensive all-rounder of PKL out of the Top 3 picks of the day. But, considering the defensive combination of Jaipur Pink Panthers, it seems to be difficult for him to score big. Excluding the High 5 against Pune, Manjeet managed to score just 3 tackle points in remaining 2 games. Still, he can feature in your Khel Kabaddi team, if you have him in your card collection.