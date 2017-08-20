Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 20 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi Fantasy Tips for Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan and U.P. Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Will Pardeep score big again?

On the last day of Inter-zonal challenge week in Pro Kabaddi Season 5, defending champions Patna Pirates will face the Puneri Paltan in their first inter-zonal match. In the second game of the day, home team UP Yoddha will take on the bottom of the table side from Zone A, Jaipur Pink Panthers. You will also get a chance to collect player cards and double your fantasy points by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Here are our suggested picks for today’s game:

Pardeep Narwal

Leaving out Pardeep Narwal from your Khel Kabaddi team is a huge, huge risk. Pardeep Narwal is undoubtedly the best raider we have seen so far in PKL 5 and he has scored consecutive Super 10s his first three games. while missing out on the fourth by just one point in their previous encounter.

His average of 12.75 raid points per game is the best by any raider this season and he became the fastest to complete 50 raid points in a PKL season in the last game. You can never keep him out of your Khel Kabaddi team!

Sandeep Narwal

Sandeep Narwal is undoubtedly one of the best all-rounders in the PKL and one of the two players with more than 150 raid and tackle points to his name. He is contributing equally in attack and defense for Puneri Paltan.

Sandeep has top scored for Pune in three out of their four games so far this season. Overall, he is the leading point scorer for his team with 24 points, with 12 raid and 12 tackle points. He will be a vital cog for Pune against the raiding-heavy Patna Pirates tonight.

Sagar B. Krishna

Left-corner of U.P. Yoddha, Sagar started just his second game for UP Yoddha and scored a High 5 yesterday. He can be a trump card for your Khel Kabaddi team while facing the struggling raiders of Jaipur Pink Panthers as no one except Jasvir managed to score more than 10 raid points for Jaipur this season.

He will look to take advantage of this and make the most out of this opportunity tonight.

Other players to watch out for

Manjeet Chhillar – It was a tough call to keep the most expensive all-rounder of PKL out of the Top 3 picks of the day. He has scored two High 5s this season and has contributed more than 55% of his team’s total tackle points. But we opted to go with Sandeep ahead of Manjeet because Chhillar is not contributing much in raiding this time around. You can undoubtedly substitute him with Sandeep for double points, if he features in your Khel Kabaddi card collection.

Nitin Tomar / Rishank Devadiga – It’s a big call to keep Nitin or Rishank out of the top 3 picks of the day, but none of them are not scoring big consistently. However, you can include anyone of those in your team for double points, if you have them in your Khel Kabaddi card collection. We recommend Nitin Tomar ahead of Rishank to include in your team because he has been scoring 5 or more points consistently.