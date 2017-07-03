Pro Kabaddi 2017 Season 5: Five teams with the strongest defence

These sides will be hard to cut open.

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jul 2017, 12:22 IST

Any team needs a strong defence for its raiders to succeed and Nilesh Shinde is as good as it gets

Back in 2014, ten raiders in total managed to score 100 or more points each in the league’s first season. Fast forward to Season 4, only three players managed to do that. It speaks volumes about how the game and league has transformed as a whole.

Teams now wish to shore up their respective defences, realising that only a solid foundation will hold them in good stead as games come in thick and fast. Time and again we’ve seen that an ultra-attacking approach only delivers short term gains. In the long run, a team with great defenders always has a better chance at winning more matches on the trot.

On that note, let’s look at five teams this season who have the strongest defence.

#1 Dabang Delhi

The side from the capital has to put behind them, a torrid few seasons and will enter season 5 as the team with the strongest defence. Wily old fox, Nilesh Shinde will lead Delhi’s backend and will be raring to make a mark after his former side, the Bengal Warriors ended season 4 at the bottom of the table.

With more than a century of tackle points to his name, Shinde has loads of experience which will aid the team well. In Bajirao Hodage, Delhi have another stellar defender who hasn’t yet realised his true potential. He’ll be adamant to change that this season. And with Iranian, Meraj Sheykh in the team, Delhi have a tested trio who are misers on the mat.