Pro Kabaddi 2017, Season 5: List of all the new teams

The four debutants will look to leave their mark in the coming season.

Fazel Atrachali was a champion with Patna Pirates last season

With the addition of four new teams in the forthcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League, it is now India’s biggest sporting league. The new franchises for the league have been chosen, keeping in mind the popularity of the sport with huge fan bases and the potential commercial value they offer to sponsors and advertisers.

As a result, it is all set to overtake other Indian sports leagues as far as geographical representation is concerned. A total of 12 franchises from 11 states, playing more than 130 matches over 13 weeks just goes to prove the tremendous growth of the league.

The new states added to the mix are Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Let’s have a look at the new teams.

#1 Team Gujarat

Team Gujarat, which is yet to be named, will be playing their matches in Ahmedabad. The franchise is owned by Adani Wilmar Limited, promoted by the famous Adani Group.

Despite having a slow start at the auction, picking up just three players on the first day, Team Gujarat ended up with a pretty formidable squad with some smart buys. They made defender Fazel Atrachali from Iran, the best defender of last season, their priority pick.

They also bought his fellow countryman and defender Abozar Mohajer Mighani for INR 50 lakhs, who became the costliest buy for an overseas player at the auction. Established defender Sukesh Hegde, formerly of Telugu Titans, is another impressive purchase.

Defenders – Abozar Mohajer Mighani, C Kalai Arasan, Fazel Atrachali, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar

Raiders – Sukesh Hegde, Mahendra Rajput, Sachin, Amit Rathi, Dange Sultan, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit

All Rounders – Seong Ryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Rohit Gulia