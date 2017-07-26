Pro Kabaddi 2017 U Mumba Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image
Complete schedule of U Mumba.
U Mumba, the Ronnie Screwvala owned franchise has been one of the most consistent performers in the Pro Kabaddi League so far, finishing runners up on two occasions and winning the title in 2015. In fact, the last season was the only one where the team did not enter the playoffs, finishing 5th.
With a new look side this season, U Mumba are keen to put last season's performance behind and regain the glories of the first 3 seasons.
The team from Mumbai have been slotted in Zone A, along with Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan.
U Mumba are captained by star raider and World Cup winning captain Anup Kumar. Aiding him in the raiding department will be Nitin Madane and Kashiling Adake, both fresh buys. After a season with the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Shabeer Bapu is also back with the Mumbai franchise.
U Mumba's forgettable last season had a lot to do with inadequacies in defence. They have looked to remedy that aspect this season, signing Iranian all rounder Hadi Oshtorak, who is set to strengthen the defence with old hand Suresh Kumar. Another foreign player to look out for in the squad is Korean all-rounder Jong du Hong.
With a formidable side boasting of both balance and star power, U Mumba look one of the strongest teams on paper. The franchise's fans will be hoping for a second title after a disappointing season last year.
Below is the schedule of U Mumba's matches in the league stage. Apart from these, one more inter-zonal match will be played, details of which will be decided by a wildcard.
Complete Schedule of U Mumba
Match #1
Date: 28 July
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #2
Date: 30 July
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #3
Date: 5 August
Opponent: Dabang Delhi K.C.
City: Nagpur
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #4
Date: 11 August
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #5
Date: 18 August
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: Lucknow
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #6
Date: 19 August
Opponent: Telugu Titans
City: Lucknow
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #7
Date: 25 August
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #8
Date: 26 August
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #9
Date: 27 August
Opponent: Dabang Delhi K.C.
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #10
Date: 29 August
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #11
Date: 30 August
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #12
Date: 31 August
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #13
Date: 6 September
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #14
Date: 9 September
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Sonepat
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #15
Date: 15 September
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
City: Ranchi
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #16
Date: 22 September
Opponent: Dabang Delhi K.C.
City: New Delhi
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #17
Date: 28 September
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: New Delhi
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #18
Date: 1 October
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Chennai
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #19
Date: 4 October
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Chennai
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #20
Date: 7 October
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Jaipur
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #21
Date: 14 October
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Pune
Timing (IST): 21:00
