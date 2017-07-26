Pro Kabaddi 2017 U Mumba Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image

Complete schedule of U Mumba.

by Akash Bhatt News 26 Jul 2017, 21:37 IST

U Mumba, the Ronnie Screwvala owned franchise has been one of the most consistent performers in the Pro Kabaddi League so far, finishing runners up on two occasions and winning the title in 2015. In fact, the last season was the only one where the team did not enter the playoffs, finishing 5th.

With a new look side this season, U Mumba are keen to put last season's performance behind and regain the glories of the first 3 seasons.

The team from Mumbai have been slotted in Zone A, along with Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan.

U Mumba are captained by star raider and World Cup winning captain Anup Kumar. Aiding him in the raiding department will be Nitin Madane and Kashiling Adake, both fresh buys. After a season with the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Shabeer Bapu is also back with the Mumbai franchise.

U Mumba's forgettable last season had a lot to do with inadequacies in defence. They have looked to remedy that aspect this season, signing Iranian all rounder Hadi Oshtorak, who is set to strengthen the defence with old hand Suresh Kumar. Another foreign player to look out for in the squad is Korean all-rounder Jong du Hong.

With a formidable side boasting of both balance and star power, U Mumba look one of the strongest teams on paper. The franchise's fans will be hoping for a second title after a disappointing season last year.

Below is the schedule of U Mumba's matches in the league stage. Apart from these, one more inter-zonal match will be played, details of which will be decided by a wildcard.

Complete Schedule of U Mumba

Match #1

Date: 28 July

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #2

Date: 30 July

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #3

Date: 5 August

Opponent: Dabang Delhi K.C.

City: Nagpur

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #4

Date: 11 August

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #5

Date: 18 August

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Lucknow

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #6

Date: 19 August

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Lucknow

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #7

Date: 25 August

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #8

Date: 26 August

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #9

Date: 27 August

Opponent: Dabang Delhi K.C.

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #10

Date: 29 August

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #11

Date: 30 August

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #12

Date: 31 August

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #13

Date: 6 September

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #14

Date: 9 September

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Sonepat

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #15

Date: 15 September

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #16

Date: 22 September

Opponent: Dabang Delhi K.C.

City: New Delhi

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #17

Date: 28 September

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: New Delhi

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #18

Date: 1 October

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Chennai

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #19

Date: 4 October

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Chennai

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #20

Date: 7 October

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Jaipur

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #21

Date: 14 October

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Pune

Timing (IST): 21:00

