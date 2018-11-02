Pro Kabaddi 2018 - Match 46, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan| Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 101 // 02 Nov 2018, 21:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Siddharth Desai continue with his scoring spree against Puneri Paltan?

U Mumba will take on the Puneri Paltan on 3rd October in a Zone A clash. U Mumba are placed second on the Zone A table and are breathing down the necks of Puneri Paltan who are top. U Mumba come off a close win against Patna Pirates and have 29 points from 7 games while Puneri Paltan have 37 points from 12 games. Pune come off a win against Dabang Delhi KC.

U Mumba's raiding department contained many unknown entities before the season but have now announced themselves to the world. Siddharth Desai has so far been the best player of the league scoring 98 points in 7 games with 6 Super 10s to his name and justifying his price tag. Rohit Baliyan has supported him well scoring 40 points while Abhishek Singh needs to perform better having scored just 24 points.

U Mumba's defense was hailed as one of the best by many experts and they haven't disappointed. Led by captain Fazel Atrachali in the left corner, he has amassed 29 points from 7 games averaging over 4 points per game. Surender Singh in the right cover has been fluctuating in form scoring 12 points in 6 games. Dharmaraj Cheralathan has scored 14 points in the right cover while Rohit Rana in the left cover is yet to come into his element scoring just 4 points.

Puneri Paltan were without Nitin Tomar last game but managed to win by a united performance both in the raiding and defensive units. Deepak Kumar Dahiya scored 4 points and More GB scored 5 points, Monu scored 3 points and Akshay Jadhav came on from the bench scoring 2 points. Nitin Tomar will return to fitness in the next 2 days and may or may not feature in tomorrow's game.

Pune's defense really won them the game against Delhi as both their star defenders, Sandeep Narwal and Girish Ernak returned back to form. Rinku Narwal and Sandeep Narwal in the left and right corners respectively scored 4 points each. Girish Ernak and Ravi Kumar in the left and right cover scored 3 points between them and will look to perform better against U Mumba.

This will be a key encounter in determining the standing in Zone A as U Mumba will look to win this game and get closer to Pune's tally of points. Pune will look to beat U Mumba this game and assert their position at the top of the table. U Mumba will look to break Pune's defense by using Siddharth Desai and capitalize on the absence of Nitin Tomar to crush their raiders. Pune meanwhile will look to pin down Siddharth weakening U Mumba's raiding unit.

Predicted Lineups: U Mumba- Fazel Atrachali(C), Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh, Rohit Baliyan, Surender Singh, Rohit Rana

Puneri Paltan- Girish Ernak(C), Sandeep Narwal, Rinku Narwal, Ravi Kumar, Monu, More GB, Deepak Kumar Dahiya/ Nitin Tomar

When and where to watch: 3rd October at 8:00 pm IST on Star Sports 2

Also available on Hot Star