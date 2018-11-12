Pro Kabaddi 2018- Match 61, U Mumba vs U.P Yoddha| Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Home team U Mumba will take on U.P Yoddha from Zone B in an Inter Zone Challenge Match on Tuesday. U Mumba are on a 2 match losing streak to Gujarat and Haryana but are still at the top of Zone A. Meanwhile, U.P Yoddha are in the third spot in Zone B and last played and lost to the Bengaluru Bulls.

Can Siddharth Desai lead U Mumba to victory and break their losing streak

U Mumba's raiders were jaded last match and even Siddharth Desai, who scored 10 raid points on his comeback from injury, seemed out of sorts in a few raids. They were tackled very often and didn't provide reliability to the defense. Rohit Baliyan scored 4 points while all-rounder Vinod Kumar scored 3 raid points and 3 tackle points.

U Mumba's defense managed just 10 tackle points last match and that poses a big question about their form. Vinod Kumar top scored with 3 points while captain Fazel and right cover Surender scored 2 points each. Hadi Tajik who replaced Dharmaraj Cheralathan failed to make any impact.

U.P Yoddha's raiders have been a major issue for their coaching staff. They are not managing to get enough points and got just 14 points against Bengaluru. Shrikanth Jadhav who had a great start to the season has had a bad run of games and scored just 1 point last match. Rishank managed to score 5 points while Prashanth Rai and substitute Bhanu Pratap Tomar managed 3 points.

U.P's defense have been energetic and disciplined so far. Nitesh Kumar, in the right corner, continued his great season so far and scored 6 points against Bengaluru. Sachin Kumar has been another player who they unearthed and he scored 5 points last match with a few crunching tackles. Jeeva Kumar managed just 1 point while Narender who impressed in the last 2 games blanked.

Both the teams will want to end their losing streak and U Mumba will want to shrug the losses off and give their home fans something to cheer about. Their raiders will want to take Siddharth's lead and support him while their defense will want to crush the U.P raiders.

U.P need to hope for a miracle from their highly talented raiders while their defense should focus on silencing the dangerous Siddharth Desai.

Predicted Lineups: U Mumba- Fazel Atrachali(C), Vinod Kumar, Siddharth Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Surender Singh, Rohit Rana, Dharamaraj Cheralathan

U.P Yoddha- Rishank Devadiga(C), Shrikanth Jadhav, Sachin Kumar, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Nitesh Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Azad Singh/ Narender

When and where to watch:

13th November at 9:00 PM IST on Star Sports 2

Live streaming available on Hotstar