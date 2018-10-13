Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Top 3 situational errors that defenders make

Defenders making costly errors have led to matches being turned completely

One of the main topics being discussed in the losing team's dressing room after a game will be about what went wrong during the game. The majority of the discussion will probably be about errors made by the team's defense.

Defenders making costly errors have led to matches being turned completely. Given below are some of the common errors in certain scenarios that defenders tend to make and how to correct them.

#3 Two Point Lead Situation

This is not common for every game in the league. Most of the close matches which have ended up in a tie or a narrow win for the opposition is because of this.

This situation occurs when the team which is leading does so by a narrow margin of 2 or 3 points without having a do-or-die raid coming up next. This raid must potentially be their opponent's last. The defending team has to do the following:

1) Stand in front of the bonus line to prevent the bonus point from being taken.

2) One player should act as a guard for the other players. He should push the raider back into his own half.

3) Then the defending team has to go and put in an empty raid and come back.

In match 83 Season 5, Patna Pirates lead by two points against the Bengal Warriors. Ran Singh, the all-rounder came in for the final raid of the match. The Pirates defenders conceded two touch points to end the match in a tie. They should have conceded just one point and won.

#2 Last Man Standing Scenario

If the defending team captures him, they will get one point for the tackle and two points for the all out

In this situation, the raiding team has only one man on the mat. If the defending team captures him, they will get one point for the tackle and two points for the all out.

It is essentially a do-or-die raid for the raider because if he goes back to his own half without taking a touch point, he will be the only player for his team on the court.

The all-out will be inevitable when the opposition comes to raid. What the defenders should do is concede the bonus point willingly. Then they have to wait and let the raider make the mistake and tackle him in the last few seconds.

In the recent fixture between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers, the Panthers were leading 30-27. U Mumba was facing an all-out when Siddharth Desai came to raid. He got two touch points because Jaipur defenders rushed into an advance tackle. U Mumba turned the game around and won with the scoreline 39-32.

