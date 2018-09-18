Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, U Mumba Schedule: PKL 6 Time Table & Venue Details

Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
50   //    18 Sep 2018, 09:58 IST

U Mumba, sans-Anup Kumar will eye for a second title

Champions from the 2015 edition and two-time runners-up U Mumba will look to claim their second title in the six editions of the league when they kickstart their campaign, sans-Anup Kumar against the Jaipur Pink Panthers on the opening day of the tournament.

Having emerged as runners-up in the inaugural edition, U Mumba, under the tutelage of Anup Kumar went one step further in the second season to finish as champions before repeating their performance in the first season with a second-place finish.

However, since then, U Mumba have encountered a drop in terms of performance as they managed to finish 5th in the fourth season before crashing out in the group stages from the previous season, as they finished fourth from Group 'A'.

Ahead of the new season, the 2015 champions opted to revamp their whole squad for the upcoming season and with that created headlines as they released Anup Kumar, who had led the side for the previous five editions of the league and will be leading the Pink Panthers in PKL 6.

In the auctions, U Mumba made some interesting buys, roping in Iranian right corner defender Fazel Athrachali for a whopping sum of ₹1 crore while also signing veteran Dharmaraj Cheralathan for ₹46 lakh. In Rohit Rana and Hadi Tajik, the defense unit looks well settled while the raiding department has some exciting new faces.

Darshan Kadian, Rohit Baliyan and R Sriram are the prominent names in the raid department while Abolfazl Maghsoudlou's reach and Siddharth Desai's promising talent will add to the flavor. Young all-rounders E Subhash and Shiv Om were retained alongside Surinder Singh which could prove to be an exciting season for the U Mumba.

Complete schedule of U Mumba

Match #1

Date: 5 October

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Chennai

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #2

Date: 6 October

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Chennai

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #3

Date: 13 October

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Sonipat

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #4

Date: 17 October

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Sonipat

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #5

Date: 20 October

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Pune

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #6

Date: 23 October

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Pune

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #7

Date: 27 October

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Patna

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #8

Date: 3 November

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: UP (Greater Noida)

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #9

Date: 9 November

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #10

Date: 10 November

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #11

Date: 11 November

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #12

Date: 13 November

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #13

Date: 14 November

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #14

Date: 15 November

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #15

Date: 21 November

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #16

Date: 24 November

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Bengaluru

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #17

Date: 1 December

Opponent: Dabang Delhi

City: Delhi

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #18

Date: 2 December

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

City: Delhi

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #19

Date: 8 December

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #20

Date: 11 December

Opponent: Dabang Delhi

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #21

Date: 15 December

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Jaipur

Timing (IST): 21:00

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Season 6 U Mumba Anup Kumar Fazel Atrachali
Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
A batting all-rounder in gully cricket who takes inspiration from the evolving world of sport to pen down thoughts and share the love of sports!
