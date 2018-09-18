Pro Kabaddi League 2018, U Mumba Schedule: PKL 6 Time Table & Venue Details
Champions from the 2015 edition and two-time runners-up U Mumba will look to claim their second title in the six editions of the league when they kickstart their campaign, sans-Anup Kumar against the Jaipur Pink Panthers on the opening day of the tournament.
Having emerged as runners-up in the inaugural edition, U Mumba, under the tutelage of Anup Kumar went one step further in the second season to finish as champions before repeating their performance in the first season with a second-place finish.
However, since then, U Mumba have encountered a drop in terms of performance as they managed to finish 5th in the fourth season before crashing out in the group stages from the previous season, as they finished fourth from Group 'A'.
Ahead of the new season, the 2015 champions opted to revamp their whole squad for the upcoming season and with that created headlines as they released Anup Kumar, who had led the side for the previous five editions of the league and will be leading the Pink Panthers in PKL 6.
In the auctions, U Mumba made some interesting buys, roping in Iranian right corner defender Fazel Athrachali for a whopping sum of ₹1 crore while also signing veteran Dharmaraj Cheralathan for ₹46 lakh. In Rohit Rana and Hadi Tajik, the defense unit looks well settled while the raiding department has some exciting new faces.
Darshan Kadian, Rohit Baliyan and R Sriram are the prominent names in the raid department while Abolfazl Maghsoudlou's reach and Siddharth Desai's promising talent will add to the flavor. Young all-rounders E Subhash and Shiv Om were retained alongside Surinder Singh which could prove to be an exciting season for the U Mumba.
Complete schedule of U Mumba
Match #1
Date: 5 October
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Chennai
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #2
Date: 6 October
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Chennai
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #3
Date: 13 October
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Sonipat
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #4
Date: 17 October
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Sonipat
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #5
Date: 20 October
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Pune
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #6
Date: 23 October
Opponent: Telugu Titans
City: Pune
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #7
Date: 27 October
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Patna
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #8
Date: 3 November
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: UP (Greater Noida)
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #9
Date: 9 November
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #10
Date: 10 November
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #11
Date: 11 November
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #12
Date: 13 November
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #13
Date: 14 November
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #14
Date: 15 November
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #15
Date: 21 November
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #16
Date: 24 November
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Bengaluru
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #17
Date: 1 December
Opponent: Dabang Delhi
City: Delhi
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #18
Date: 2 December
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
City: Delhi
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #19
Date: 8 December
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #20
Date: 11 December
Opponent: Dabang Delhi
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #21
Date: 15 December
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Jaipur
Timing (IST): 21:00