Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 players to look out for from Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi have a well-balanced squad for season 7

Kabaddi fans will have a lot to rejoice as Pro Kabaddi 2019 is set to commence from July 20th this year. Slated to be held in a 'double round-robin' format, the upcoming season is expected to be a major source of entertainment for kabaddi fans across the country and all over the world.

Dabang Delhi KC have been the perennial underachievers in the Pro Kabaddi League. Despite having a decent team, the team could not make it to the playoffs for the first five seasons of the league. However, in season 6, a number of aspects clicked for the squad and hence, Dabang Delhi qualified to the playoffs for the first time ever in the history of the league.

Although they could not go all the way to clinch the trophy, their performance last season certainly had some positives that will give them confidence ahead of this season. Coach Krishan Kumar Hooda has formulated the right recipe of youth and experience in his squad and he will count on a number of players to do well.

Here are three such players who can have a massive impact for Dabang Delhi.

#3 Ravinder Pahal

Ravinder Pahal is one of the best defenders that the League has seen

In the history of the Pro Kabaddi League, 'The Hawk' Ravinder Pahal sits second in the list of players who have secured the maximum tackle points. With 263 points from 89 matches, Pahal has a realistic chance of finishing as the season's best defender if he does indeed put up a quality show.

Pahal was the most successful defender for Delhi last season as he secured 59 tackle points for his team. He was an 'impact' player at the right-corner and together with captain Joginder Narwal on the left corner, he was a part of a dangerous partnership.

Released from the squad ahead of the season 7 auctions, Pahal was reprocured for ₹61 lakh in the auction. The team has yet again trusted the experienced player for the upcoming season and having been an instrumental part in Delhi's qualification into the knockouts, he would be expected to repeat his stellar performance in season 7 as well.

1 / 3 NEXT