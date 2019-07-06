Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 players to look out for from U Mumba

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 116 // 06 Jul 2019, 17:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

U Mumba have a very strong defense this year

Pro Kabaddi 2019 is only a few days away as the fans and the teams gear up for yet another thrilling and exciting season of kabaddi. This league has revolutionized the sport besides bringing about some new heroes to the country.

The likes of Pardeep Narwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Rohit Kumar, Fazel Atrachali and many more superstars owe their fame to the Pro Kabaddi League.

The most amazing thing about this league is that every year we see a lot of changes in the teams. On the back of a special retention policy, a plethora of players turn up for different franchises in different editions of the Pro Kabaddi League. While few franchises have always struggled to get the right combination, teams like U Mumba have always hit the bull’s eye.

This year, they have assembled a defense-oriented squad which will make raiding a difficult task for the best of raiders in this competition. Here, we look at three players who could be expected to have a top season for U Mumba.

#3 Dong Geon Lee

Dong Geon Lee is seen rainding for the Fortune Giants

Korean raider Dong Geon Lee is one of the most experienced players of the U Mumba raiding department in PKL 2019. Lee has played 28 matches in the Pro Kabaddi League and was a part of the runners-up Gujarat Fortune Giants last year. The foreign star registered his first Super 10 in season 6 after having a silent season with Tamil Thalaivas in 2017.

In this season, Dong Geon Lee will be pairing up with the likes of Athul MS, Rohit Baliyan and Vinoth Kumar to support the team’s raiding unit and will be backed to produce a good show on the offensive front.

1 / 3 NEXT