Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 reasons why Dabang Delhi K.C. could win the title

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 30 // 19 Jul 2019, 11:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dabang Delhi K.C. had 12 wins and 10 losses in their Season 6 campaign.

VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 is set to commence from 20th July 2019. The league will witness a new format with the addition of double round-robin where every team will play two matches against all the other teams in contention.

Dabang Delhi K.C. qualified for the first time in Pro Kabaddi playoffs in season as the experience of captain Joginder Narwal, along with Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane led the way. Added to their strong show, the team's plethora of options in the raiding department helped Delhi reach the knockouts in the sixth season.

Teenage sensation Naveen Kumar Goyat finished as the top raider for Delhi last season with 177 raid points in 22 matches, at an average of 8.1 raid points per game. He received decent support from Chandran Ranjit who scored 158 raid points.

The defensive unit remained intact as the corner duo of Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal outshined everybody with their defensive class as both of them combined to score 110 tackle points for the team.

For PKL 7, Dabang Delhi retained Meraj Sheykh, Joginder Narwal, Naveen Goyat, Aman Kadian and Sumit (NYP) ahead of the auction. Under the tutelage of coach Kishan Kumar Hooda, Delhi signed 18 players in their squad with Chandran Ranjit being the most expensive player, with the franchise having signed him up for ₹70 lakh from the auction.

With the tournament set to commence in only a few days from now, here are three reasons why Dabang Delhi K.C. could go on to win the title.

#1 The raiding trio of Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit and Naveen Goyat

The trio of Chandran, Naveen, and Meraj scored 419 raid points together for Dabang Delhi K.C.

Iranian Meraj Sheykh has been an integral part of Dabang Delhi from season 4. He has led the team on multiple occasions in the past editions. This lion jump and scorpion kick specialist has a total of 309 raid points in 82 matches with five super 10s in his tally.

Chandran Ranjit is a quick raider and can execute running hand touches and escapes. He provided support to the offensive attack last season, scoring 153 raid points in 24 matches at an average of 6.38 raid points.

Advertisement

Joining them will be the find of Dabang Delhi K.C. in season 6, Naveen Goyat. This young raider became the highest raid points scorer for the team. He also became the second-youngest raider to score a Super 10 in Pro Kabaddi history. He picked up bonus points, and executed hand touches on the cover defense of the opposition.

With such an offensive line-up in the mix, these three raiders can depict a variety of raiding skills in their matches. The variety in the skill could well prove to be a game-changer, that could put the best of defensive units under pressure.

Naveen Goyat and Chandran Ranjit will be men to watch out for as Meraj Sheykh will look to step up when both of them fail to show up on any given day.

1 / 3 NEXT